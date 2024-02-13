Viewers who enjoy the South Korean drama series Marry My Husband - and are curious about the release date of Episode 15 (as well as the remaining schedule) - can read on for the answers.

Marry My Husband is a popular K-drama that was developed and broadcast in South Korea. The show has found its fair share of crossover success, however, because it is streamable in America and other regions through Amazon Prime Video.

Marry My Husband Episode 15 Coming Soon

Marry My Husband

Marry My Husband has only a couple of episodes left in the hopper.

The K-Drama will air its penultimate, fifteenth episode on Monday, February 19 in its home country of South Korea, broadcast on tvN at 8:30 p.m. KST (6:50 a.m. ET).

But for those fans who live outside of Korea, Marry My Husband is available in other parts of the globe on Amazon Prime Video.

Episode 15 arrives on Prime shortly after being broadcast.

Additionally, the program is streamable on the South Korean platform TVING.

The remaining schedule for Marry My Husband’s season can be seen below:

Episode 15: Monday, February 19

Episode 16: Tuesday, February 20

Is There Any Word on a Marry My Husband Season 2?

Presently, there has not been any official word of a Season 2 renewal for Marry My Husband. But it may still be too early to tell whether the series will secure a sophomore run.

Season 1 hasn’t concluded yet and assuming television networks in South Korea operate in more or less the same way as their American counterparts, then it is very likely that tvN would wait until after the finale to make any sort of firm decision.

However, Marry My Husband is based on existing material. The TV series follows the story of both a web novel and a webcomic on the popular Webtoons site.

So, it stands to reason that since Season 1 ran through the narrative from the source material, a second season might not be in the cards, unless the producers intend to craft a new plot for the characters.

Marry My Husband Episode 15 will be released on Monday, February 19 at 8:50 p.m. KST.