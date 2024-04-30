Lovely Runner fans are gearing up for the season's upcoming schedule ahead of Episode 9's release date.

Starting its run on April 8, Lovely Runner tells the story of a once-prominent film director who was left paralyzed by an injury, forcing her to give up her dream.

On the other side of the equation is the death of a massively famous star, with his death being the catalyst for the former director to change the course of her life moving forward.

Lovely Runner

Announced in a TV spot from the TVN Instagram page, Lovely Runner Episode 9 had its upcoming release date confirmed.

The new episode will premiere on Monday, May 6 at 8:50 p.m. KST on tvN (7:50 a.m. ET/4:50 a.m. ET). Episode 10 will then arrive one day later on Tuesday, May 10 at 8:50 p.m. KST on tvN.

Fans also got the following tease in the caption for the Instagram post:

"Time lapse back to 2009?! This is your last chance to change the fate of a leader! 'I'll be a little busy this time.' [Mon-Tue] 8:50 PM | tvN

The confirmed remaining schedule for Lovely Runner can be seen below:

Episode 9 – Monday, May 6

Episode 10 – Tuesday, May 7

Viewers in the United States and other territories will also be able to watch new episodes on Rakuten Viki, where they are streaming shortly after they air on tvN in Korea.

It is currently unknown when the rest of the episodes in this season will premiere, but they will likely come on the following Monday and Tuesday through Episode 16. This would mean the end of the season will arrive on Tuesday, May 28.

What Will Happen in Lovely Runner Episode 9?

Lovely Runner Episode 9 marks the midway point of Season 1, following a long-awaited kiss between Im-sol and Sun-jae as they admit their feelings for each other in Episode 8.

That joy is shortlived after news of an attack on Sun-jae at a hotel, leading Im-sol to journey back to the past with intimate knowledge of who perpetrated this attack.

She is determined to rewrite their story with this drastic move, marking a huge cliffhanger moment in Lovely Runner Episode 8 as fans look ahead to the rest of the season.

With half of the season remaining, it is difficult to pinpoint where the story will go from here, although this romantic relationship shows no signs of slowing down thanks to the leading characters' intense feelings for one another.

Lovely Runner Episode 9 will debut on tvN on Monday, May 6 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

