Queen of Tears pushes forward as fans wait for Episode 15's release date and the schedule for the rest of Season 1.

Korean director Kim Hee-won's K-drama is one of Netflix's biggest new hits. It is the latest in an expansive cache of South Korean TV series to take the world by storm in 2024.

Following Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Ji-won's married couple rekindling their love after their relationship falls apart, modern romance is highlighted as viewers hang onto each week's story.

Queen of Tears

Queen of Tears Episode 15 is set to debut on Netflix on Saturday, April 27. The season will end the following day as Episode 16 prepares for a Sunday, April 28, release.

South Korea's tvN's X (formerly Twitter) page confirmed that Episodes 15 and 16 will be released 10 minutes earlier than usual, coming at 9:10 p.m. KST (8:10 a.m. ET/5:10 a.m. PT).

The series initially aired live on the tvN channel every Saturday and Sunday at 9:20 p.m. KST (8:20 a.m. ET/5:20 a.m. PT), before hitting Netflix immediately afterward in the United States.

The first two episodes were released on March 9 and 10, and the two-episode release trend continued throughout the rest of the season.

The remaining schedule for Queen of Tears can be seen below:

Episode 15 - Saturday, April 27, 2024

Episode 16 - Sunday, April 28, 2024

What Will Happen in Queen of Tears Episode 15?

After Episode 14 showed Kim Ji-Won's Hong Hae-In's critical surgery, which led to her subsequent memory loss, Episode 15 sees her visit her husband in prison.

This comes after Kim Soo-Hyun's Baek Hyun-woo was wrongly arrested for murder, adding a new layer of drama to the end of this already intense season of Korean TV.

Fans will also be treated to 10 extra minutes of action for each of the last two episodes, bringing unexpected moments to help close out what has been a riveting TV season thus far.

With viewers anxious to see if Hae-in and Hyun-woo's marriage will recover, this prison situation will bring the story to a head quickly with the future still unknown.

Episode 15 of Queen of Tears will arrive on Netflix on Saturday, April 27.

