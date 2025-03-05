Love Is Blind Season 8: Dave & Lauren Break Up Drama Heats Up After Revealing Interview

There is a lot more to learn about the breakup between Dave and Lauren on Love Is Blind Season 8.

Love Is Blind Season 8 has been one of the most dramatic yet, with multiple couples facing serious issues, from mismatched expectations to last-minute cold feet. With only one episode remaining, fans are eager to see which couples will say "I do" at the altar.

Meanwhile, off-screen drama has added to the chaos, as Daniel and Taylor's Instagram activity sparked speculation about their post-show relationship status. Now, there is more to unwrap when it comes to Dave and Lauren's split.

Dave & Lauren's Breakup Explained

The fallout of Dave Bettenburg and Lauren O'Brien's breakup in Love Is Blind Season 8 is beginning to point to Lauren taking the brunt of the blame.

Dave brought new light on his breakup with Lauren, revealing that her pre-show romantic history (a boyfriend of friends with benefits situation) ultimately led to their split.

Speaking to People, Dave explained that he learned from multiple sources, including his sister and close college friends, that Lauren had been involved with another man just before filming, even staying at his place the week before leaving for the series.

Specifically, he was told Lauren and this guy "had been dating for three months, she was staying at his place the week before she left."

Finally, after hearing about all of this before she came on the show, Dave decided he could not marry her. "There's just no way I'm going to marry this person," he remarked, adding that "if that's what she was doing coming into it. I just can't justify that:"

"I think the whole situation of her having a 'boyfriend' going into it and me having to experience and try to play — not play two different roles, but I was trying to be the best to everybody and trying to figure this out. This is coming from not only my sister, who knows this guy's best friend but also, my really close college friends that know him [and] were all telling me that they had been dating for three months, she was staying at his place the week before she left...I am hearing all these things and I'm just like, there's just no way I'm going to marry this person if that's what she was doing coming into it. I just can't justify that."

For context within the series, as soon as Dave and Lauren returned from their honeymoon in Honduras, he began receiving messages from friends and family claiming she entered the experiment while still involved with another man.

Making matters worse, the alleged boyfriend wasn't a stranger; he was connected to Dave's social circle and lived in the same apartment complex where the show continued filming.

Despite the verbal proof, it is important to note there is no concrete evidence that has surfaced (such as texts or photos) to prove Lauren was in a serious relationship before the show.

Unable to move past the controversy, Dave and Lauren ended their engagement in Episode 11, bringing their Love Is Blind journey to an abrupt and dramatic close.

The Love Is Blind Season 8 finale premieres on Friday, March 7. Interested in learning what might happen next? Check out our Love Is Blind Season 8 spoilers article.