Fans are getting to know Ci Hang Ma's Quinn in School Spirits Season 2.

The Paramount+ streaming series is back, continuing its paranormal mystery of a teenage girl who wakes up in the afterlife despite not being able to remember how she died.

While the show is led by Peyton List as Maddie Nears, School Spirits also features a stacked cast of wayward souls caught in the in-between, all coming with their own uniquely tragic backstories.

Who Is Quinn in School Spirits Season 2?

One of the newest ghosts introduced in School Spirits Season 2 is Ci Hang Ma's Quinn.

Quinn is another spirit that Peyton List's Maddie comes across in her ventures through the afterlife as she attempts to reclaim her corporeal form (which is now being haunted by the mysterious Janet).

Ci Hang Ma's new addition arrives as yet another teenage ghost that lost her life in or around the show's central high school and has now joined the spirit-based support group Maddie has been a part of since Season 1.

Fans instantly endeared themselves to Quinn, as she comes across as bubbly, personable, and uniquely weird in her own Quinn way. Part of this quirky personality comes by way of the character's love of the early 2000s supernatural drama Veronica Mars.

Speaking on Quinn's love of the Kriusten Bell-led cult hit, School Spirits creator Megan Trinrud told The Wrap, "Quinn would have graduated the same year that [she] graduated high school," meaning she likely would have been all over Veronica Mars:

"Yeah. The writer of Episode 3, Thomas Higgins, put that in as a little easter egg specifically for us, because he knows how much we love that show. We’ve always loved YA, we’ve always loved mysteries. That was one of the first shows where I thought to myself, “I want to write a show like this.” It was really fun being able to reference that. Also, Quinn would have graduated the same year that I graduated high school and we figured Quinn would have only seen the first season of 'Veronica Mars.'"

How Did Quinn Die in School Spirits Season 2?

One key detail revealed about Quinn in School Spirits Season 2, like many of the other ghosts at the center of the show's story, is how she died.

Quinn reveals early in her School Spirits tenure that she was another Split River High School student who met her perilous end a tad early and is now forced to live in this high school-based purgarotry the series sets itself around.

It turns out that she was the victim of a bus crash when she was a high schooler in 2004. Quinn, along with the Split River High School Marching Band, were aboard the bus on their way home from a regional competition when tragedy struck.

On a snow-kissed highway, the bus slipped on some black ice, with its driver losing control, flipping the bus onto its side, and killing several band members (including Quinn) in the process.

Now, Quinn is left to roam this spectral in-between for the rest of time, damned to an eternity as a plucky early-2000s teenager.

According to series creator Megan Trinrud, Quinn's band-based origins were inspired by the show's creative team, who all participated in marching band as teens.

"We drew on a lot of personal experience for Quinn," she told The Wrap, adding that "marching band was a huge part of our high school experience:"

"We played the mellophone. We played Quinn’s instrument. We drew on a lot of personal experience for Quinn. Marching band was a huge part of our high school experience. We still are close friends with a lot of people we marched with."

School Spirits Season 2 is now streaming on Paramount+.