Marvel Studios Reveals Sylvie Is Not Gender Fluid Like Loki

New information has revealed Sophia Di Martino's Sylvie is not gender-fluid like Tom Hiddleston's Loki.

The MCU's widely-popular Disney+ series Loki is primed for its second season release, with fans expecting the title sometime later this summer.

The streaming series will bring back a number of fan-favorite characters from the thrilling Season 1, introduce newcomers like Ke Huy Quan's yet-to-be-named TVA employee, and include "multiple Kang variants" for Hiddleston's Asgardian trickster to take on.

Sophia Di Martino's Sylvie is among those reprising their role in Loki's sophomore effort. The Loki Variant quickly captured the hearts of fans during the series' first season and will learn even more about her in this next batch of episodes.

Sylvie's Gender Revealed

An official prop from the Loki Season 2 set posted on Reddit, divulged the gender details of Sophia Di Martino's Sylvie character.

Marvel Studios

The TVA Archive "Arrest Report" noted that the Loki Variant identifies as "female," something that may shock fans who have followed Loki's gender saga over the past couple of years.

Marvel Studios

During Season 1 of Loki, a TVA intake form seen in the series revealed that Tom Hiddleston's version of the character was, in fact, gender-fluid. So, many had assumed Sylvie sharted the same gender identity. However, it seems with the infinite possibility of the Multiverse, there is any number of Lokis with any number of gender identities out there.

Marvel Studios

What Does Sylvie's Gender Identity Mean for Loki?

So, this reveal will have some asking, what does this all mean for Loki Season 2? Well, that's the thing. It really changes nothing.

It is an interesting detail that she does not share the same gender identity as Tom Hiddleston's take on the character, but is that not the point of the Multiverse?

As fans saw in Loki Season 1, a Variant can be any age, race, gender, species, or sexual orientation. This means that Hiddleston's Loki can be gender-fluid, Sylvie can be female, and maybe there are other Variants out there who identify as agender, demigender, or pangender.

Gender is a spectrum (just like sexuality) and it is something major studios like Disney (and in turn, Marvel) should be exploring/continue to explore on-screen.

And with Loki Season 2 on the horizon, there is the potential for even more unique and diverse takes on Marvel's God of Mischief to pop up.

No official release date has been announced for Loki's Season 2. However, Marvel has listed the project with a summer 2022 release window.