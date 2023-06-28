Marvel Celebrates Loki's Gender Fluidity Ahead of Season 2 Return

An official Marvel social media page just called attention to Loki's gender fluidity ahead of Loki Season 2 on Disney+.

Before Season 1 of Loki was even released to fans, a promotional photo confirmed the God of Mischief's gender fluidity within the MCU.

Star Tom Hiddleston said during the making of Season 1, the cast and crew "felt responsible for” representing the character in this way, just as in the comics.

While Hiddleston's Variant of Loki is gender-fluid, Sofia Di Martino's Sylvie variant is female. She stood out amongst other Loki variants like Classic Loki, Boastful Loki, and Kid Loki.

Marvel Brazil Celebrates Loki's Gender Fluidity

A recent trio of tweets posted by Marvel Brasil highlighted Loki's gender fluidity as a part of International Pride Month.

This comes just months before the return of Tom Hiddleston's Loki in the hit Disney+ series.

In the first post, the rough translation says, "No wonder he’s one of our favorite characters. Loki made his Marvel debut in 1962 and his run is far from over."

The first image features a vividly colorful rainbow, with Loki (wielding a scepter) taking up most of the page.

MarvelBR

Acknowledging a classic look at Loki and Thor, the next image shows off a vintage Journey Into Mystery comic book, captioned, "The first appearance from Loki."

MarvelBR

As seen in Season 1 of Loki, the character can take on a variety of shapes, sizes, species, and genders.

The next post by Marvel Brasil spotlights the character's gender-swapping, saying, "Loki took the form of a woman on several occasions."

MarvelBR

As first seen on the comic book page, a variety of Lokis filling up the same scene is a surefire way to cause chaos.

The caption associated with this image re-confirmed how Loki's gender fluidity is canon in Marvel comics:

"His ever-gender-fluid identity in Marvel’s canon arc."

MarvelBR

The next images give a good look at Odin and Hela, Loki's adoptive family. In the comics, "Odin has referred to Loki as 'his child of both sexes.'"

MarvelBR

In the final image from Young Avengers in 2015, Loki explains his culture's concept of sexuality:

"My culture does not share your concept of sexual identity. Just sex acts, nothing more.”

MarvelBR

The full timeline can be seen below, highlighting Loki's journey throughout Marvel comics:

MarvelBR

Will Loki's Gender and Sexuality Be Explored More in Season 2

As revealed in Loki Season 1, Hiddleston's Variant of Loki is both gender-fluid and bisexual.

Sylvie actress Di Martino said that the scene when Loki alludes to his bisexuality was something Season 1 director Kate Herron "was really passionate about."

During the release of Loki, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige said "Representation is important across the board" with the characters in the MCU.

Marvel Comics creator Stan Lee has previously said the brand "represents the world outside your window."

Before the Disney+ series, Loki's gender or sexuality wasn't a hot topic of discussion, but after the series addressed both head-on, it's only fitting that fans may expect more representation in the second season.

Loki Season 2 premieres on Disney+ on October 6.