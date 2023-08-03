Loki Season 2: New Merch May Spoil 1 Plot Point (Photo)

A new picture from a piece of merchandise from Loki Season 2 appears to spoil one minor plot point from the Disney+ show.

With Loki Season 2 picking up right where Season 1 left off, Tom Hiddleston and the rest of the cast are in for another wild adventure through the vast reaches of time, space, and the entire Multiverse.

An early plot synopsis teased that the God of Mischief will be in "a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority" this year, hinting at just how dire his situation is after He Who Remains' death broke the "Sacred Timeline."

Loki Season 2 Plot Point Spoiled

Hot Topic listed a piece of merchandise from Marvel Studios' Loki Season 2 that seemingly spoils a minor plot point from the next six episodes.

The image on the shirt listed shows a broken Tempad with the text "Temperamental Tempad?" over it and "Don't Delay, Repair It Today!" underneath.

Hot Topic

Listed at the bottom is a "TVA Repairs & Advancement" placard.

This poster actually appears in that very department in the recent trailer for Loki Season 2, placed on a wall in the background.

Marvel Studios

The prominence of this poster in the merchandising could indicate that it plays an important part of Loki's journey in the second season, possibly spurring the God of Mischief or Mobius to head to the Repairs & Advancement division in the first place.

Marvel Studios

This also ties into Ke Huy Quan's upcoming character OB, who is rumored to be the "Q of the TVA and in charge of all the tech" fans see in the series.

OB may be useful for more than just aiding with Loki's timeslipping diagnosis. Perhaps the poster's mention of Tempad repairs could be teasing a plot point revolving around one of the main characters' Tempads needing repairs after breaking.

Loki Season 2 Featuring Broken Tech

With Ke Hey Quan's upcoming character in Loki being something of a tech guru, it's no shock to see that Tempads and other time-jumping technology will play such a heavy role in the story moving forward.

Fans already saw what can happen with a broken Tempad during Season 1, and with a new Variant of Kang the Conqueror on the loose this time around, the TVA will need all the help it can get to fight for its own life.

And while this plot point will only be one part of what's said to be a much "deeper" story in this new season, it will give Loki's heroes yet another challenge to handle as they have to stop Kang from staking his claim of the entire Multiverse.

Loki Season 2 will begin streaming on Disney+ starting on October 6.