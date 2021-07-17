Ant-Man 3 Star Jonathan Majors Teases Kang Role Following Loki Finale

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the season finale of Loki.

The first season of Tom Hiddleston's Loki solo series has officially come to an end after six episodes on Disney+. With the MCU's fourth full project release of 2021 now in the books, there is a literal multiverse's worth of story details to dissect and analyze before the franchise returns in a few weeks.

Even with the God of Mischief fighting his way through time and space alongside the newly introduced Time Variance Authority, the season finale still managed to blow the fandom's collective minds with one big reveal after another. Not only is the MCU's multiverse set to be fully unleashed in the near future, but the man Loki's event was none other than Kang the Conqueror.

Masquerading for the time being as He Who Remains, Jonathan Majors stole the show with a wacky and loony take on one of Kang's Variants, setting the stage for bigger things ahead. However, it's become clear that fans won't be receiving much more concrete information on the villain for the foreseeable future if Majors has anything to say about it.

WHAT THE FUTURE FOR KANG HOLDS

Marvel

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, actor Jonathan Majors talked about his experience playing He Who Remains in the season finale of Loki.

Speaking on some of the improvised moments in his MCU debut, Majors admitted that some of what came through "(isn't) scripted...because the script is the way it is." Praising the "collaboration" between himself and the crew, he loved that the team behind Loki "really let (him) run" with what he was given:

"The things that come out that aren't scripted only come out because the script is the way it is, and the world is what it is. A lot of it was through collaboration with Tom, Sophia, Kate, and Kevin Wright, the producer. They really let me run. And that's the best thing you can hope for."

Majors played coy on how his performance as Loki's He Who Remains would impact his portrayal of Kang in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, mentioning that he's taking things "a day at a time:"

"You take it a day at a time. That's all I would say about that. You take it a day at a time and clean your plate and see what tomorrow brings. See what the next story is, and then take it from there."

MAJORS ROLLING WITH THE PUNCHES

Jonathan Majors' experience with Marvel Studios is already sounding quite similar to that of many past stars who have enjoyed bringing Marvel's characters to life. The studio has consistently done a good job with allowing its performers plenty of room for interpretation and improvisation, most times leading to the consistently excellent results that end up on screen.

Improvised moments like Majors jumping on his office desk during Kang's chat with Loki and Sylvie wouldn't be possible without the "collaborative" efforts Marvel utilizes at every opportunity. For as successful MCU's formula has been, it wouldn't be possible without the cast and crew finding ways to develop creatively behind the scenes.

As for Majors' MCU future, he's already taken to the classic Marvel actor form of not revealing anything about what's coming next.

While it's confirmed that his Kang the Conqueror will play a role in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, it's still a mystery as to how his story will unfold, especially looking at this different version of him in Loki. Regardless, the finale only amps up the hype that much further for the Paul Rudd-led threequel, which is in the early stages of developing into something special.

All six episodes of Loki are available to stream on Disney+.