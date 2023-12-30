Locke and Key Season 4: Will More Episodes Ever Release?

Netflix's Locke & Key series wrapped up after Season 3, and many have wondered if the show will ever make a grand return with new episodes in Season 4.

The fantasy horror show, which formally ended on August 10, 2022, followed the Locke family as they found mysterious keys that unlocked magical doors in their Keyhouse residence.

Locke & Key was based on a comic book series of the same name and received positive reviews over its three seasons on Netflix.

Will Locke & Key Season 4 Ever Come Out?

Netflix

Locke & Key may have entertained both fans and critics alike during its Netflix run, but no new episodes are planned for release anytime soon.

Deadline reported in April 2022, just a few months after Locke & Key was renewed for a Season 3, that the show would be coming to a definite end following the Season 3 release.

According to a statement shared by Deadline, Locke & Key showrunners Carlton Cuse and Meredith Averill always planned for the series to last three seasons, stating that it was "the ideal length" for the story they wanted to tell:

"Once we began working on the series, we felt three seasons was the ideal length to bring the story of the Locke family and their Keyhouse adventures to a satisfying conclusion."

The pair also added that they were able to tell the "incredible story exactly the way [they] wanted," while also teasing that they will always "keep the magical keys" to the franchise:

"As storytellers, we are grateful that we had the opportunity to tell our version of Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez’s incredible story exactly the way we wanted. We’re keeping the magical keys, though, for our own personal use."

However, in an interview with Geeks Worldwide that took place prior to the announcement that Locke & Key would end with Season 3, Averill explicitly stated that she, the cast, and the crew would "love to do many, many seasons of the show:"

"I think that’s a question for Netflix. We’d love to do many, many seasons of the show. We love the show. The show has many stories left to tell, so I think that’s really a question for them."

Those statements may seem as though they contradict each other, but it is possible that the plan was for Locke & Key to only run for three seasons and then continue the story in other spinoffs.

However, at this time, Netflix has no plans to release more content within the franchise.

What Could Happen in Locke & Key Season 4?

At the end of Season 3, it seemed as though all of the keys were finally accounted for and gone until the very final moments when the whispering that normally indicates the nearby presence of a key sounded one last time.

While it could have just been a fun moment, the whispering did indicate that there could be more keys, which could serve as a plot point for Season 4.

It is also important to mention that Netflix's The Sandman series is also currently airing on Netflix, which is important because both that show and Locke & Key were based on comics.

Those comics crossed over with one another in the past, so it wouldn't surprise many fans if the TV shows did the same at some point in the future.

Since both series are under the Netflix umbrella it also makes the possibility of a crossover that much more likely.

Who knows - some characters from Locke & Key could even show up as cameo appearances in future seasons of The Sandman.

All three seasons of Locke & Key are available to stream on Netflix.