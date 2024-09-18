Netflix shocked diehard DC Comics supporters by canceling a fan-favorite series that was gaining momentum with viewers.

Superhero shows have been a staple on Netflix for years as stories from Marvel, DC, and other niche franchises have had the opportunity to shine on the OG streaming service.

DC specifically has enjoyed an impressive run on Netflix over the years, although fans saw a dozen classic DC movies removed from the streamer's servers earlier in 2024.

Netflix Cancels DC Comics Series After One Season

Dead Boy Detectives

A report from Variety revealed that Netflix officially canceled Dead Boy Detectives after only one season on the air.

DC made some bold moves with this series, including an unexpected crossover between Dead Boy Detectives and The Sandman. However, the show's fate appeared to be already sealed.

Dead Boy Detectives was initially announced for a Max release in 2022 before it was sold to Netflix in 2023.

Speaking with The Wrap in April, showrunners Steve Yockey and Beth Schwartz explained that the show was originally being made for Max before uncertainty set in. Already having Sandman in its catalog, Netflix then made a play to obtain Dead Boy Detectives for its streaming service:

"What actually happened was, we were making the show at Max. There was some uncertainty there on when exactly they would be able to release the show, based on release windows and things that we aren’t privy to. And Netflix wanted the show, because they had ‘Sandman,’ and it takes place in the universe."

Dead Boy Detectives is only the latest example of a superhero series leaving Netflix, after previously having a vast catalogue between DC and Marvel.

DC Comics Shows Still on Netflix

Due to a deal between Netflix and The CW (read more about the deal tied back to Jane the Virgin), multiple DC properties are still available for viewing on Netflix.

The deal ended in 2019 when the parties decided not to renew the agreement, eventually leading to Jane the Virgin's removal in September.

Most prominently, DC's presence lasts on Netflix through numerous Arrowverse shows, including Arrow, The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, and Black Lightning. The Arrowverse's end was confirmed to come in 2024 with the final season of Superman & Lois, but its projects remain on Netflix for the time being.

Netflix also saw the departure of its Defenders Saga as shows like Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and Luke Cage moved to Disney+ when the rights to the Defenders characters moved back to Disney.

Now that DC's future shows are all being produced under the DC Studios umbrella, situations like this one should occur far less frequently. However, the complexities of streaming contracts and studio deals will still play an intricate role in this landscape moving forward.

DC's streaming shows and movies can be found on various platforms, most notably Max and Netflix.