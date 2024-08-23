Here's Why Jane the Virgin Is Leaving Netflix Soon

The CW's five-season comedy-drama Jane the Virgin is about to leave Netflix.

Jane the Virgin starred Gina Rodriguez as the 23-year-old titular character who became pregnant after a medical mishap saw her accidentally artificially inseminated, despite having maintained her vow to remain sexless until marriage.

Why Is Jane the Virgin Leaving Netflix?

Netflix has confirmed Jane the Virgin will leave its streaming catalog on Friday, September 6, leaving many questioning why the comedy-drama is set to depart.

Jane the Virgin came to Netflix as part of a streaming deal with The CW which began in 2011, was renewed in 2016, and ultimately ended in 2019 when the two entertainment giants opted not to renew the pact (via The Hollywood Reporter).

As reported by What's On Netflix, the deal saw the series stream on Netflix shortly after wrapping up a season, remaining there for five years after the series finale began streaming - which, in the case of Jane the Virgin, came on August 8, 2019.

With five years having passed since Jane the Virgin Season 5 arrived on Netflix, the streaming commitment has now lapsed, bringing its time there to an end.

Those looking to binge Jane the Virgin before it leaves Netflix will have to work fast as the CW comedy-drama runs for five seasons (100 episodes).

But for those who may not be looking to take on such a hefty commitment, Jane the Virgin is likely to find a new streaming home shortly.

Where Is Jane the Virgin Going After Netflix - Where to Watch

As mentioned previously, Jane the Virgin will officially leave Netflix on Friday, September 6, at which point it will not immediately be available on any streamer.

Jane the Virgin will continue to be available for digital purchase on the usual suspects, including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and more.

In terms of its next streaming home, Jane the Virgin has not officially announced a new destination just yet. Both Paramount+ and Max are possible candidates as the series was produced by CBS Studios (a division of Paramount) and Warner Bros. Television (whose parent company owns Max).

As Max has played host to many CW series since the Netflix deal closed out in 2019 including Superman & Lois, Kung Fu, and Nancy Drew, the Warner Bros. Discovery streaming service may be the most likely option.

Jane the Virgin will be streaming on Netflix until Friday, September 6.

