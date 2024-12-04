Kraven Star Wants To Fight Spider-Man & Adapt This Dark Comic Story

Kraven the Hunter star Aaron Taylor-Johnson has his eyes on a fight with Spider-Man and one dark comic story is on his radar to adapt for that conflict.

Coming in as the final of four Marvel movies in 2024, Kraven the Hunter will bring Marvel Comics' world-famous hunter to the big screen for the first time. Sony Pictures hopes to close the year on a high note after a certified flop in Madame Web and a $468 million effort from Venom: The Last Dance.

Still, even for all of Sony's efforts to build its own universe, none of the biggest names in those films have ever had a true encounter with any version of the web-slinger.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson Shares Desire to Fight Spider-Man

Sony Pictures

Speaking with Screen Rant, Kraven the Hunter star Aaron Taylor-Johnson shared his feelings about seeing Kraven fight some of Marvel's best superheroes.

The former Quicksilver star made it clear that Kraven "should go toe-to-toe with some superheroes that we know" if his story continues:

"I mean, it's very much the question to everyone else really, right? Because I think what we've done, what we've set up in this story is a really rich character that definitely has the legs to go on and do more damage. I think he should go toe-to-toe with some superheroes that we know."

Marvel Comics

Getting more specific, he pointed to the Kraven's Last Hunt story from the comics, reminiscing on the "dark demons" Kraven deals with in that run. He urged fans to see his solo movie, feeling Kraven could be "an audience's sort of villain favorite" ahead of its release:

"One of my favorite stories is 'Kraven's Last Hunt.' It was one of the source materials I used to go back from. He's got some dark demons there and we are basically showing the birth of that and how he becomes a villain that we then come to know. So really come see this movie, man. Come see this movie. I promise you it won't disappoint. It's got all the beats that you want and more. I think it could be an audience’s sort of villain favorite, definitely go toe-to-toe with some other people down the line, man."

For his upcoming solo movie specifically, Kraven is lined up to fight villains like the Rhino and the Chameleon, showing his hunting prowess as his origin is explored.

Will Kraven Fight Tom Holland's Spider-Man?

The closest Sony's Spider-Man Universe has come to actually including Spider-Man in a movie was the post-credits scene of Venom: Let There Be Carnage, which sent Eddie Brock into the MCU. Other than that, there have been no signs of that crossover coming to be.

With rumors hinting that this cinematic universe may be over by the time Kraven comes out, the chances of this fight happening are dwindling by the day.

This is especially disappointing considering the popularity of the story Taylor-Johnson brought up, which sees Spider-Man dealing with his own mortality as Kraven hunts him down. While Tom Holland's Spider-Man shows no signs of slowing down, elements of that comic could still be adapted in other ways.

For the time being, fans will simply have to wait to see what Sony does with Kraven and the rest of its characters after this R-rated solo movie.

Kraven the Hunter is due to debut in theaters on Friday, December 13.