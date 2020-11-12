Justice League Cinematographer Shares New Zack Snyder Set Photo, Teases Coming Announcement

As the main canon DC Extended Universe prepares its upcoming run of over a half-dozen new movies for theatrical release, director Zack Snyder and HBO Max are hard at work putting the finishing touches on the much anticipated Snyder Cut of Justice League releasing next year. The four-part movie has been one of the most highly discussed projects ever since it was announced in late Spring 2020, and the hype has grown exponentially after stories released detailing what happened after Joss Whedon took over directing duties.

Not much new information has come to fans since the first teaser trailer broke the internet at DC FanDome in August, although multiple reports have confirmed reshoots for the movie which will include unexpected returns for actors like Amber Heard and Jared Leto. With the movie still likely a few months to a year out, teases are few and far between for this new streaming phenomenon, although a new one was just released via a recent social media blast.

NEWS

Fabian Wagner, the cinematographer for both Justice League and the Snyder Cut, has just shared a photo on Instagram of Zack Snyder with a very large bomb in his arms from the set of the DC movie. Wagner also included the caption "Super excited to see what bomb Zack is gonna drop on November 17 😄✌️Thanks to all the fans for making it happen 🙏🤘," hinting that there may be a new tease for the HBO Max release coming on November 17.

The full post on Instagram can be seen below:

WHAT THIS MEANS

There is nothing particularly alarm-sounding in the actual photo of Snyder on the set of his movie, but the implications that a new tease is coming should have fans potentially very excited. It should also be noted that November 17 will mark the three-year anniversary of the original theatrical cut of Justice League back in 2017, and considering how vocal Snyder has been about his exit from the film and of Joss Whedon's experience with it, this shouldn't be taken as just a mere coincidence.

The contents of this new tease are a complete mystery, but it should give the Snyder fans something to cheer about no matter what it turns out to be. The entirety of the first trailer released at DC FanDome consisted of new footage that didn't appear in the theatrical cut of Justice League, and with the potential addition of new footage from the recent reshoots, it should be something to look forward to.

The Snyder Cut of Justice League is set to premiere on HBO Max as a four-part series sometime in 2021.