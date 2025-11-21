'Jurassic World: Chaos Theory' Confirms Ben's Fate Following Exit Scare

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Season 4's ending revealed what truly happened to Ben Pincus, one of the Nublar Six, amid his exit scare. The final season of Netflix's Jurassic World animated spinoff runs parallel to the events of 2022's Jurassic World: Dominion, as it continues Nublar Six's search for the truth regarding Biosyn's experiments with dinosaurs and to save Ben's anklyosaurus, Bumpy. The Nublar Six (Brooklynn, Ben, Darius, Yaz, Kenji, and Sammy) tried to defeat Biosyn from the inside, but a pivotal confrontation placed one of their own in danger amid the chaos.

For those unaware, Ben has been resenting Brooklynn for faking her death at the start of the events of Chaos Theory Season 1, but they made amends along the way. This led to Ben saving Brooklynn from certain death after the rampaging dinosaurs attacked them while they were in Biosyn Valley. Unfortunately, a Stegoasaurus accidentally hit Ben with its spike-infused tail, leading to his life hanging in the balance.

Does Ben Die In Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Season 4?

Netflix

Following Ben's unfortunate dinosaur accident in Episode 4, the final four episodes of Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Season 4 mainly revolved around the Nublar Six trying their best effort to save their friend from certain death. What made things even more complicated was the fact that the Nublar Six had to navigate a forest fire caused by Biosyn's Lewis Dodgon while en route to the veterinarian's facility to collect supplies.

While they managed to reach the vet facility, Ben's life is still in peril because he needs a real hospital, and the Nublar Six (or Five) must find a way to reach the helipad, board an autopilot Biosyn chopper, and leave the valley. The only problem is that the last helicopter was taken by the main characters of Jurassic World: Dominion (led by Chris Pratt's Owen Grady), and they were left stranded in the valley.

Netflix

As usual, the Nublar Six always have a plan B. Kenji told them to use Ben's girlfriend, Gia's, car to escape. Given that Ben was already bleeding out, his blood served as the beacon for other carnivores to attack the group, but thankfully, Rexy (the iconic dinosaur that made her last appearance in Chaos Theory) saved them from the Atrociraptors.

Eventually, the Nublar Six managed to reach the airbase, and they successfully transferred a dying Ben to the medics, leaving his fate unknown. The finale then jumped forward in time, with Darius, Yaz, Sammy, Kenji, and Brooklynn settling down in California at Darius' house.

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory confirmed that Ben survived being stabbed, and he reunited with the Nublar Six alongside his girlfriend, Gia.

Netflix

Despite his survival, the accident had a lasting effect on Ben because the finale showed him using a wheelchair, indicating that he has yet to make a full recovery from being (accidentally) stabbed by the Stegosaurus.

Netflix

Ben's survival proved that the Nublar Six is invincible, especially considering they have had numerous near-death incidents in Camp Cretaceous and Chaos Theory. Interestingly, Ben also nearly died during Camp Cretaceous Season 1 after being caught by some Pteranodons, but he eventually survived, as revealed by Season 2.

Did Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Make the Right Move by Not Killing Ben?

Netflix

For many diehard fans of the show, not killing Ben was the right move for Jurassic World: Chaos Theory because seeing the Nublar Six intact in the show's final moments was a fitting ending. Despite that, some argued that not killing a main character like Ben was a mistake because it lessened the stakes of an already great animated series.

Ben has been the heart of the Nublar Six. In fact, he was even the one who made an effort to reunite them after Brooklynn was presumed dead during the events of the first season of Chaos Theory. Seeing him die would've been devastating for the group and the collective audience, and it would've further proved that the Nublar Six are not totally safe.

At the end of the day, Jurassic World: Chaos Theory (and its predecessor, Camp Cretaceous) is a kids' show, and killing off major characters (who are kids and later young adults) would defeat the purpose of the show. For now, not killing Ben is the right move, as the show has managed to deliver the perfect swan song for the Nublar Six and push the Jurassic World franchise into the spotlight once more.