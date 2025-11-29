Netflix Says Goodbye To Its 93% RT Sci-Fi Show

Netflix said goodbye to its 93% Rotten Tomatoes animated science fiction show, putting an end to a historic chapter that began during the pandemic. The Jurassic Park franchise expanded on Netflix with the introduction of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous and Jurassic World: Chaos Theory. These projects focused on the Nublar Six, a group of campers who were left stranded for six months in Isla Nublar following the downfall of the park in 2015's Jurassic World.

The shows managed to fill in the gaps in the original Jurassic World trilogy, considering that the events run parallel to what was happening in the movies, such as Fallen Kingdom's terrifying opening sequence in Camp Cretaceous and Dominion's dinosaur attacks that took place in Malta, as seen in Chaos Theory. This is why it's sad that the streaming service is already showcasing the spin-off's swan song.

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Season 4 marked the end of not just the spinoff series, but also the definitive conclusion of the Jurassic World franchise, which launched with 2015's Jurassic World. This meant that Netflix just gave a big goodbye to its 93% audience-rated Rotten Tomatoes science fiction show, which is a shame given how well-received the series has been.

Netflix

Many fans deemed Chaos Theory as the best thing to come out of the Jurassic World saga, which makes sense because it managed to showcase the full growth of the characters (not just in terms of age), and the 93% rating proved that the audience cared for and invested in these characters over time.

While Chaos Theory's final season is mostly contained within the final act of Jurassic World: Dominion, it managed to find the right balance by having direct nods to the 2022 movie while still retaining what made the adventures of the Nublar Six great by focusing on their strong bond and resourceful ways in trying to solve the problems that they faced along the way.

Although Jurassic World: Rebirth essentially kick-started a brand-new era and strayed away from the elements of the first two trilogies, there is still clamor from fans about the Nublar Six's return to either the animated or the live-action space, considering that the gap between Dominion and Rebirth is largely unexplored.

Developed by Scott Kreamer and Zack Stentz, Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Season 4 continues the Nublar Six's adventures as they try to retrieve Bumpy from Biosyn Valley and make it home before it's too late. The nine-episode final season premiered on Netflix on November 20, 2025.

Why It's Sad that 'Jurassic World: Chaos Theory' Is Ending

Netflix

There's no question that Jurassic World: Chaos Theory created a proper send-off for the Nublar Six, but it's still sad that this is the final adventure of this iconic group from the franchise. Unlike the films, where different protagonists are usually showcased in various big-screen adventures, the Nublar Six remained a constant in the animated realm of the Jurassic World universe, and they went through everything that made them stronger in the end.

Camp Cretaceous and Chaos Theory explored a plethora of storylines, such as being isolated on a distant island, uncovering dinosaur-related conspiracies, and facing near-death experiences countless times. The evolution of the Nublar Six from weary campers to resilient heroes served as the driving force of their animated journey.

In fact, in the final season, Ben, one of the Nublar Six members, almost died after he selfessly saved Brooklynn from certain death. While he eventually survived, the fact that the show was able to show that the group did everything in their power to save him just proved how tight-knit the bond of the Nublar Six really was. It's sad that this can't be replicated in the big screen.

What made Camp Cretaceous and Chaos Theory even more special is the fact that these shows are accessible entry points to the franchise despite deep cut elements sprinkled within it.

Chaos Theory's hopeful ending about the Nublar Six staying together after the chaos allows the perfect opportunity for a potential return in the future. The confirmation that they are keeping tabs with the dinosaurs is a solid entry point for another chapter, especially after Rebirth established that most dinosaurs (including Rexy) perished due to the changing climate conditions of the planet.

Still, if this is truly the end and the last time fans will ever see these characters, many would agree that the show managed to stick the landing, with the Nublar Six complete and ready to answer the call and defend dinosaurs once more.