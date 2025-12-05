It's the end of an era for the Jurassic World franchise after the release of Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Season 4 on Netflix. The streaming service is saying goodbye to Chaos Theory as it finally delivers the long-awaited conclusion to the story of the Nublar Six that began during the events of 2015's Jurassic World. Aside from being set in the same universe, Chaos Theory serves as a sequel series to 2020's Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, filling in the gaps between the movies. Throughout the first three seasons of Chaos Theory on Netflix, the Nublar Six reunite to uncover a global conspiracy centered on dinosaur smuggling.

Chaos Theory leveraged its connections to the Jurassic World franchise by intersecting with the events of 2022's Jurassic World: Dominion, providing fans with a different perspective on what transpired during the dinosaurs' escape in Malta. Given that the series is confirmed to end with Season 4, more answers about Biosyn's involvement in the dinosaur conspiracy are expected to take center stage, bringing the Nublar Six's journey to a close.

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory was developed by Aaron Hammersley and Scott Kreamer. The series stars Paul-Mikél Williams, Sean Giambrone, Darren Barnet, Raini Rodriguez, Kausar Mohammed, and Kiersten Kelly.

Here's Why It's the End of an Era for the Jurassic World Franchise

Netflix

The premiere of Jurassic World: Chaos Theory's fourth and final season on Netflix, scheduled for November 20, 2025, signals the end of an era for the Jurassic World franchise, primarily because it serves as a closure for the interconnected animated storyline that began with Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous in September 2020.

Camp Cretaceous ran for five seasons, expanding the events that took place in both Jurassic World and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. While the series ended with Season 5, the story continued with the now-adult versions of the Nublar Six in its sequel series, Jurassic World: Chaos Theory, in May 2024.

The fact that Chaos Theory will end with Season 4 is more than just a wrap-up of one show; it acts as the culmination of a five-year storyline and nine-season narrative arc centered around the Nublar Six.

Chaos Theory is the final remnant of the original Jurassic World trilogy. Its conclusion means it will deliver a definitive ending that leaves this part of the franchise behind for good, especially now that Jurassic World: Rebirth kickstarted a brand-new era.

Why Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Is Truly the End for the Nublar Six

Netflix

Netflix's marketing for Jurassic World: Chaos Theory described Season 4 as "the end" for Nublar Six, indicating that this is the culminating journey for these beloved characters. While fans are still clamoring for the Nublar Six to jump into the live-action realm (especially after Jurassic World: Rebirth's success), the stakes are high for these characters.

At the 0:50 mark of Chaos Theory's Season 4 trailer, a seemingly injured Ben can be seen being carried out of harm's way by Darius and Kenji. This is a surprising turn for Chaos Theory since this marks the first time that a major character is on the brink of death (Brooklyn's fake death in Season 1 doesn't count).

Netflix

The death of one of the Nublar Six could force the team to reflect and reevaluate their priorities, leading to their eventual "retirement" from their investigation into the conspiracy involving the dinosaur smuggling business.

With Jurassic World: Rebirth essentially resetting the board, the franchise is moving away from its past in the Jurassic World trilogy by embracing future stories led by Scarlett Johansson's Zora Bennett.