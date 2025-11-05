Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Cast Talks Season 4 Character 'Evolutions' and Movie Easter Eggs

Ahead of Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Season 4, the cast and executive producer discussed with The Direct and others at New York Comic-Con how the characters grow from last season to this new one, teasing what audiences can expect from the show's final season, which will begin airing on Netflix on November 20, 2025.

The cast teased the importance of the interpersonal relationships between the characters in Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Season 4, whether romantic or in a more found family sense, as the camp is known for.

Sean Giambrone (Ben) explained that now that Ben has discovered "that he really likes these relationships" after the events of Camp Cretaceous, he "really wants to piece the team back together" this season:

"For Ben, his journey in 'Camp Cretaceous' is kind of like finding out that he really likes these relationships and loves them so much. And so I think seeing something like their breakup and all that he's really wants to kind of piece the team back together. He's kind of focused on, yeah, that camp fam, everything, and that's kind of more that's kind of where his head's at in this season."

But, the camp family does find itself a bit broken up at the season's start, which is something Paul-Mikél Williams (Darius) talked about as being new ground for this show. He explained that "there hasn't really been this level of conflict yet."

Williams added that this season will see the group "navigating trust after bonds are broken," rather than "navigating trust through creating bonds:"

"There hasn't really been this level of conflict yet, you know, in 'Camp Cretaceous.' So it's really about building that bond, you know, with, like the occasional argument ... sprinkled here and there. But, I feel like 'Chaos Theory,' ... all of us have matured. And so I feel like in Season 3 to Season 4, it's really about navigating, navigating trust after bonds are broken, instead of, you know, in 'Camp Cretaceous,' we were navigating trust through creating bonds."

Kiersten Kelly (Brooklynn) expanded on this, saying that for Brooklynn specifically, Season 4 sees her "acknowledge the choices that she made" in Season 3 that "blurred the lines." Kelly said that this season, her character discovers just how those choices "might affect friendships:"

"In Season 3, Brooklynn made a lot of choices that, you know, blurred the lines ... So I think that, especially now that they're all together again, she has to acknowledge the choices that she made, and see how that might affect friendships and just everything in her life, and so I think it's a journey that's developing."

Still, this does not mean each character does not see individual growth — in fact, as Kausar Mohammed (Yaz) puts it, audiences will see Sammy and Yaz as they determine if they can "come back together after growing as individuals a bit on their own:"

"I think we see ... a lot of evolution in the Sammy and Yaz relationship and choices that they have to make. And I also think it's such a beautiful story, because often that is such a real thing in in relationships, to be like, 'What are we doing?' You know, 'Are we trauma bonded? Or are we- What's happening?' And for them to have to make their own decisions as individuals, I think that's what's really powerful, and that's sort of the evolution we'll see and explore. Then we'll find out if they get to, they get to come back together after growing as individuals a bit on their own."

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Producer and Cast Tease Movie Connections

The Direct

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory is no stranger to references to the larger world of Jurassic Park and Jurassic World stories — and Season 4 seems to not be changing that.

Giambrone said that the show "really packed a punch" with moments in the show that connect with the movies "this season." Mohammed also teased one moment in particular "where I was like, 'Oh, like, this is canon.'"

Giambrone added that "there's a joke that connects to something from the movies" that he finds funny because it is "a pretty serious moment" that "really cracked me up, because I knew exactly what they were talking about."

Getting these tie-in moments right is important to those who work on the show, as Executive Producer Scott Kreamer explained. He said that "this franchise means a lot to people," and that fans have "embraced" Chaos Theory as a part of it: