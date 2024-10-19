Jurassic World Chaos Theory: Who Is Adria Munnerlyn? Tribute Explained

Adria Munnerlyn was given an emotional tribute at the end of the latest episode of Jurassic World: Chaos Theory.

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory's Tribute to Adria Munnerlyn

Adria Munnerlyn

The end of Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Season 2, Episode 1 included a tribute to the late Adria Munnerlyn with the following message:

"In Loving Memory of Adria Munnerlyn. Camp Fam Forever."

Munnerlyn sadly passed away, which was confirmed in August 2024.

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory was one of nearly three dozen credits for Munnerlyn, who worked as Dreamworks Animation's Director of Clearance. In this job, she helped identify and clear photos and videos for various productions under Dreamworks' umbrella.

Munnerlyn's friend, Mark Kinsey Stephenson, addressed her passing with a thoughtful dedication on Facebook.

He touched on Munnerlyn's long battle with breast cancer and sent his condolences "to her loved ones and to her coworkers" who loved her dearly:

"Now in the Azores in Sao Miguel. Just received devastating news that a dear friend, Adria, unexpectedly passed away — dealing with breast cancer. We had texted each other just a few days ago when I was in Lisbon — looking forward to connecting upon my return to LA. Her 'Markykins' will forever remember his 'Adria baby' — grateful for the abundant blessing of her friendship (so much love and laughter). My condolences to her loved ones and to her coworkers at DreamWorks, including her beloved friend, Richard Hamner 'Hambo' aka 'The Hamnerman.' She loved him so (and loved teasing him incessantly). We celebrate her wonderful life and hold her light in our hearts."

Dreamworks' Instagram page shined a spotlight on Munnerlyn for her work in 2022, thanking her for being "an amazing leader" through her work with the company:

"We love starting our Tuesday off with another outstanding DreamWorker feature -- say hello to Adria Munnerlyn, Director of Clearance! Thank you for being an amazing leader and DreamWorker for OVER 14 YEARS!! We are proud to call you our incredible teammate and are lucky to have you."

According to Munnerlyn's LinkedIn page, she spent over 25 years in total working at Dreamworks in various positions. She worked in the clearance department since 2010 and also spent time as a digital artist in the early part of her tenure.

The Direct sends our deepest condolences to Adria Munnerlyn's family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time.