John Wick 4 Streaming Release Date Officially Announced

John Wick: Chapter 4 just had its official streaming release date confirmed.

Keanu Reeves continued an impressive run of success at the box office in his latest outing as John Wick, with Lionsgate's John Wick 4 making over $430 million worldwide and out-grossing its predecessor by over $100 million.

Featuring a massive cast of characters that expanded on this super-spy's dark and gritty world, John Wick's battles against the High Table became an instant hit as this R-rated series shone against stiff competition on the big screen.

When Will John Wick 4 Begin Streaming?

Lionsgate

Starz announced that John Wick: Chapter 4 will begin its streaming run on September 26, six months after its theatrical debut on March 24.

The sequel became available for rent and purchase digitally on Amazon Prime Video on May 24, and its Blu-ray/DVD release came almost three weeks later on June 13.

The first three John Wick movies are all available to stream on Peacock.

John Wick 4 will stream on Starz for its Pay 1 Window (which will last for about 18 months) due to Lionsgate's deal with the streamer.

Following that time, the sequel's Pay 2 window will be on Peacock for another 18 months close to April or May 2025.

When Will the John Wick Franchise Continue?

With John Wick 4 becoming so successful in theaters, so much so that it won't hit streamers until six months after its debut, many will wonder if this will lead to a fifth movie being made.

Lionsgate has every reason to continue the story thanks to Keanu Reeves' standout performance, especially considering that the first four movies combined grossed more than $1 billion globally - an impressive feat for an R-rated franchise.

Director Chad Stahelski revealed exclusively with The Direct that he already has a list of dream actors he'd like to work with in a fifth movie, listing off names like Robert Downey Jr., Peter Dinklage, Charlize Theron, and Michelle Yeoh.

In that same interview, however, he admitted that he's not quite ready to jump onto that bandwagon right at this time, even though he realizes how much people have enjoyed what the series already brought to life.

John Wick: Chapter 4 is still playing in theaters worldwide.