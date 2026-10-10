Jessica Henwick on Why 'Everybody Wants To F*ck Me' Isn’t Your Typical Rom-Com: “It’s a Conversation Starter” | TIFF 2026

Taron Egerton and Jessica Henwick have a new movie coming all about the modern dating scene, but it's not the typical lighthearted rom-com by any means. Everybody Wants to F*ck Me has plenty of laughs, but also an edge of darkness that makes the film unpredictable and nail-biting, with a message the cast warns will be a "conversation starter."

In Jonathan Schey's upcoming film, Egerton stars as Adam Samuels, a self-made "nice guy" who lures women in with his persona, only to ghost them. An interaction with an alluring woman at a bar, played by Henwick (known for her role in Marvel's Iron Fist), turns Adam's life upside down after his once-winning persona suddenly makes him the desire of every woman around him, to dire and dangerous results.

At the TIFF 2026 premiere of Everybody Wants to F*ck Me, director Schey, Henwick, and co-star Charly Clive spoke to The Direct about the film's place in the modern rom-com landscape and why audiences should "go in blind" to see it.

Jessica Henwick and Taron Egerton’s New Rom-Com Has a Surprising Thrill

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While billed mostly as a comedy, Everybody Wants to F*ck Me has a dark undertone that leads to some extreme situations for Egerton's character.

Henwick and co-star Clive, who plays Adam's best friend, Emma, warned on the red carpet that "the less you know about this film, the better," encouraging audiences to go in blind and "come out with a lot of conversations."

Jessica Henwick: "I mean, I honestly have to say that I think the less you know about this film, the better. I really don't want to talk about any of [the dark] side to the storyline. Go in blind, bring a friend, bring a date, and you're going to have the best time, and you're going to come out with a lot of conversations." Charly Clive: "Oh, it's a conversational start for sure. The darkness is very nicely played with a lot of levity, so you're never in danger in this movie. But it will make you want to bring your male friends to see it." Jessica Henwick: "If you think you're in for like a by-the-numbers rom-com, you cannot be further from the truth."

For director Jonathan Schey, Everybody Wants to F*ck Me was born out of a desire to do a "satire about modern dating." The freedom of writing the script without thinking about the constraints of budgetary or production concerns led to an easy writing experience for Schey, from which everything lined up to make the film happen:

Jonathan Schey: "I thought doing a sort of dark comedy and a satire about dating, modern dating especially, felt rich, and there was something in it that I hadn't seen done [before], so that was a starting point for me. [As for] the script, I sort of made this challenge to myself to just write. Writing's really hard, especially if you're thinking about it getting made. I made this challenge just to write it for the fun of writing the film, not thinking it would get made. And it actually made the writing much more fun and easy because I there was the pressure was off. So then, at the end of the process, I had the script and, luckily, had these amazing producers and financiers who backed the movie, and we ended up with the actors."

Everybody Wants to F*ck Me premiered at TIFF in September 2026 and is currently aiming for a 2027 theatrical release.