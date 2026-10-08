'A Talent For Murder' Blurs Fact and Fiction For A Thrilling New Patricia Highsmith Tale | TIFF 2026

Acclaimed author Patricia Highsmith has a new story, but it's not the one you might be expecting. A Talent For Murder takes audiences inside the mind of Highsmith, the writer of the Tom Ripley novels (which have been adapted time and time again), in a story that blurs the lines between reality and fiction as a young man arrives on Highsmith's door in Switzerland and tries to convince the reclusive author to write one more story.

A Talent For Murder premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in September, and while on the red carpet, stars Helen Mirren (Patricia Highsmith), Alden Ehrenreich (Edward Ridgeway), and Olivia Cooke (Clementine Balfour), as well as director Anton Corbijn and writer Joanna Murray-Smith, spoke to The Direct about bringing the twist-filled new thriller to life and which authors they'd personally try to convince to write another book.

A Talent For Murder will be released in US theaters on October 23, 2026. For more TIFF interviews, take a look at The Direct's coverage of the Friday the 13th prequel, Crystal Lake.

Navigating Truth and Fiction in 'A Talent For Murder'

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"I Think Different Audiences Are Going To Have Different Reactions or Understandings of What’s Actually Happening..."

The Direct: "This movie blurs the lines between fiction and reality. How did you approach playing a character caught in the middle of that?"

Alden Ehrenreich: "It's an interesting thing. You try to track it. You just have to choose, in a way, the parts that you think are real and the parts that you understand as being fantasy, and that kind of changes the rules of the game. In the movie, I think different audiences are going to have different reactions or understandings of what's actually happening. But I had to kind of go like, 'Well, this is real. This is not.'"

The Direct: "How did you approach blending the real elements of Patricia Highsmith's life with the fictional elements of her stories?"

Anton Corbijn: "By looking at the script, because the script was really very, very apt in taking fictional elements and realistic elements. Nobody on the film that I worked with had ever met her, so we had to meet all the people who had met her and read the diaries and all that stuff to get some sense of her. By all accounts she wasn't the nicest person, but she was quite funny actually."

Joanna Murray-Smith: "Well, I tried to be very faithful to the facts, and also the film is sort of an agreement with the Highsmith Estate in Switzerland, and they're pretty hands-on. You know, they really want to stick to the straight and narrow in terms of the facts. So, for instance, in my early draft, she swore a lot. Then I went to Zurich and had a meeting with people who knew her and had worked with her, and they said she never swore. So then all the swearing came out of the script. So I was very happy to make those adjustments, but of course, you take license as a writer."

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Question: "You've spent 60 years becoming other people for a living. Is there anything about yourself that you learned only because you were pretending to be someone else?"

Helen Mirren: "I think I've learned how courageous I am, but I've also learned what a coward I am as well. You know all the fears that one has and the insecurities, you constantly challenge those things as an actor. You can't escape yourself. You can't hide in anything else. Of course, you do spend your life hiding in something else, but in doing that, you are constantly reproving yourself."

The Direct's red carpet interviews with the A Talent For Murder cast and creative team can be seen below: