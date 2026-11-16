Disney Releases the Better Version Of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' On Streaming Ahead Of Tom Holland's 'Avengers: Secret Wars' Return

Marvel Studios officially released a much better version of Spider-Man: No Way Home on Disney+, giving fans the definitive home version of the movie as momentum builds toward Tom Holland's looming return in Avengers: Secret Wars. Spider-Man: No Way Home, which became available on the House of Mouse's streaming service on April 15, dug deep into the facets of the Multiverse by uniting all three Spider-Men (Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland) for the first time on-screen. The film wove together years of unresolved storylines and emotional arcs while also bringing back iconic villains like Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin and Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus. Aside from game-changing fan service moments, No Way Home also expanded the scope of the MCU's Multiverse Saga, serving as a perfect tie-in to Tom Holland's Peter Parker's involvement in Secret Wars (where he is expected to have a larger role due to his reported absence from Avengers: Doomsday).

Spider-Man: No Way Home's ambitious and visually dense spectacle is the main reason why the IMAX Enhanced version on Disney+ is the better version of the film than its standard counterpart.

Some of the notable sequences, such as the three Spider-Men navigating layered scaffolding in the final battle, Doctor Strange's towering Mirror Dimension sequences, and the large-scale city action, were designed with verticality in mind.

Marvel Studios/Sony Pictures

No Way Home's IMAX Enhanced cut preserves the full 1:90:1 expanded aspect ratio throughout the 148-minute runtime, revealing roughly 26% more picture than the standard 2.39:1 widescreen version and restoring the extra vertical detail visible in IMAX theaters.

Marvel Studios/Sony Pictures

The taller frame gave the action greater depth, height, and immersion while IMAX's Digital Media Remastering process sharpens contrast and clarity across the heavy visual effects. The Enhanced version better captured the full scope and spectacle of the film, showing more of the background and other details that were left out in the standard version.

Marvel Studios/Sony Pictures

The extra vertical space is well-suited to No Way Home's scale and visual style, revealing additional details that are cropped out of the standard version. For example, the IMAX version showed more of Tom Holland's black and gold suit in the film, showcasing more of his torso, arms, and the full height of the background structures and energy effects.

Marvel Studios/Sony Pictures

Andrew Garfield's arrival as Spider-Man in No Way Home is perhaps one of the most memorable scenes in the movie. The standard version crops heavily into the circular energy effect. In contrast, the IMAX version showed far more of the glowing ring above and below him, showing more of the alley where he came from and making the portal feel larger.

Marvel Studios/Sony Pictures

The IMAX Enhanced version of No Way Home also expands and upwards in this specific scene involving Peter Parker, Doc Ock, Electro, and Aunt May, revealing more of the staircase and ceiling of Happy Hogan's apartment. The expanded version made the space feel larger.

Marvel Studios/Sony Pictures

The standard version of the scene between Peter Parker and Doctor Strange inside the Sanctum crops the upper energy lines and lower floor markings. The IMAX version revealed additional floating runes and more of the magical floor patterns, increasing the sense of mysticism during the iconic spell.

Marvel Studios/Sony Pictures

This specific scene of Tobey Maguire's Peter 2 and Andrew Garfield's Peter 3 saying goodbye to Tom Holland's Peter is memorable on its own right. The standard crop of this sequence focuses closely on the pair's upper bodies and faces, while the IMAX version adds substantial New York skyline and lower-body detail to create a wider environmental context.

Marvel Studios/Sony Pictures

Following No Way Home's unexpected ending, Spider-Man: Brand New Day added another chapter in Peter Parker's MCU story, and its post-credits scene already teased Spider-Man being pulled off-world, strongly hinting at his return in Avengers: Secret Wars and explaining his absence in Avengers: Doomsday.

However, in April 2026, Tom Holland let slip that he would take a break from filming for the rest of the year, meaning that he could film fewer scenes for Secret Wars. This lines up with an October 2026 report from insider Daniel Richtman that principal photography on the film is not scheduled to begin until February 2027.

Holland has repeatedly stated he has been kept deliberately in the dark about Avengers: Secret Wars plot details, with him saying in an interview in an episode of the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast in July 2026 that he has "absolutely no idea" what the film will be about:

"I have absolutely no idea! I swear to you, Josh, that I have no idea what 'Secret Wars' is about, and I think that is by design."

Whatever role Holland's Spider-Man has in Secret Wars, No Way Home remains the foundational anchor for his character, as this film made him aware of the Multiversal consequences, his familiarity with two other Spider-Men, and the emotional stakes that continue to linger in the post-Spider-Man: Brand New Day clip.

Why Spider-Man's Role Is Important In Avengers: Secret Wars

Following the success of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Avengers: Secret Wars is an ideal MCU project to give Tom Holland's Spider-Man the spotlight he needs, and it's perfect timing due to the movie's positioning as the Multiverse Saga's climax.

Spider-Man: No Way Home and Brand New Day explored the consequences of Doctor Strange's spell and fully opened the Multiverse in the eyes of Peter Parker. With Secret Wars expected to be the large-scale payoff of those Multiversal threads, Peter's involvement is a natural re-integration rather than a random cameo.

There is also a Marvel Comics precedent for Spider-Man's integral role in the Secret Wars story. In the original 1984 event, Spider-Man obtained the black suit that later becomes Venom. This possibility creates a natural narrative trajectory that sets the stage for future stories in the Mutant Saga, positioning Spider-Man once again as a building block of the MCU's next chapter.

Brand New Day's success proves that Tom Holland's Spider-Man is one of the MCU's biggest box-office draws, and Secret Wars is widely viewed as the more logical place to further push the web-slinger to the forefront. Hopefully, Marvel Studios makes the correct decision to make Holland's Peter a significant part of the plot to make way for his absence in Avengers: Doomsday.