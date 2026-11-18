Anthony Mackie was thought to have spoiled a major Avengers: Doomsday secret, but the actor insists that is not the case. As the fifth Avengers crossover approaches its December 18 release date, rumors and teases keep circulating, and Disney's Chief Brand Officer Asad Ayaz even seemingly spoiled the release date of the film's final trailer. Every word from the actors and those close to the production has been treated as a major reveal by fans, and now Mackie has had to clarify recent comments of his own.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the host showed Mackie the headlines about his possible slip-up and joked that he was "in trouble." Mackie insisted he did not spoil Paul Bettany's return as Vision in Avengers: Doomsday, clarifying that Bettany was simply "next door shooting his show":

"Paul Bettany is my man, my homie; we hang out all the time. He was shooting VisionQuest next door to where we were shooting Avengers. So, me being me, I steal a golf cart and pull up. I'm a pull-upper. So I didn't say he was in Doomsday, I said he was next door shooting his show. Just like Tom Holland was next door shooting Spider-Man. He was next door! He wasn't in the movie... I guess?"

Marvel Studios

The whole drama started when Mackie sat down with Entertainment Tonight to promote his new Apple TV series 12 12 12, which premiered November 13. When Avengers: Doomsday came up, Mackie described the shoot as a reunion of old friends, saying, "I got to hang out with, you know, Paul Bettany, who I love."

The casual name-drop sent the Marvel community into a frenzy, with fans instantly assuming Vision was in Doomsday. The timing only fueled the fire, since Mackie's comments came the same day as the VisionQuest finale, an episode Marvel had been teasing as packed with major surprises.

Many fans expected the finale's promised surprise to be a direct reveal of Bettany's synthezoid returning in Doomsday. That is not what Marvel delivered, and what it delivered instead was arguably even better. It also included a twist that leaves the door open for Vision to appear in Doomsday.

Mackie's clarification has done little to quell fan anticipation for Vision's return, and his Tom Holland comments have raised eyebrows of their own. Fans have long suspected the web-slinger would appear in Doomsday, with some even believing he could be one of Doom's team members.

What Are the Chances of Vision Returning in Avengers: Doomsday?

Marvel Television

Since Vision died in Avengers: Infinity War, Marvel has gone out of its way to revive the synthezoid through the WandaVision trilogy. By the end of VisionQuest, Vision finally came to terms with the memories he inherited from the original Vision at the end of WandaVision, landing at a place of acceptance.

The finale saved its biggest reveal for the second post-credits scene, one Marvel kept out of press screeners. In a flashback to the aftermath of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Doctor Doom visits Mount Wundagore, where Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda seemingly died, bringing the mountain down on top of herself. Doom lifts the rubble off her body and resurrects her, declaring that her powers will be his. The scene confirmed Wanda's return and her involvement in Doomsday.

In the VisionQuest finale, Vision also openly entertained the possibility of seeing Wanda again, telling Tommy as he comforted him, "We have said goodbye before, so I suppose it stands to reason we might say hello again." The comment functions as a tease for a Vision and Wanda reunion, and what better place for that to happen than in Doomsday?

Word that the Scarlet Witch has awakened would spread fast once she starts wreaking havoc with her chaos magic, and Vision would naturally rush to see her, with Tommy and Billy possibly joining their father to meet their long-lost mother. Vision's resurrection could also pave the way for a return to the Avengers' ranks, especially with one of the most powerful villains in the multiverse holding his wife in his service, possibly against her will.