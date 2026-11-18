Winston Duke opened up about replacing Chadwick Boseman as T'Challa following Marvel Studios' announcement of Black Panther 3. Boseman became an icon as T'Challa in the MCU even before his tragic passing. The actor headlined 2018's Black Panther, turning the film into a cultural phenomenon through its unprecedented box-office success, Best Picture Oscar nomination, and powerful representation of Black excellence and leadership. Boseman's charismatic and deeply human performance made T'Challa a symbol of hope, not just to fans, but to his fellow actors as well, such as Winston Duke (whom Boseman mentored while filming the first Black Panther movie).

Speaking in an interview with Empire Magazine for its Avengers: Doomsday mega-sized issue, Winston Duke, who now plays King M'Baku of Wakanda, reflected on moving forward while honoring the past with Black Panther 3's looming introduction of David Jonsson as T'Challa, who will serve as Chadwick Boseman's on-screen replacement.

Duke expressed his excitement in welcoming "another T'Challa character," admitting that he sees this shift as a way of "healing:"

"I’m excited to have another T’Challa character. I think all of this is really healing. I’d love for the work to go back to just being the work, instead of being so closely tied to the trauma of losing a friend and a brother and a personal hero. I think that’s the opportunity we have here."

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Before his passing, Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa was someone who sought to open Wakanda to the rest of the world, building bridges with a planet that had only just discovered the advanced nation in its midst while still remaining clear-eyed about the world's imperfections and complexities.

For Duke's M'Baku, however, it was not an easy thing to grapple with for a character who values Wakanda's exclusivity. Isolationism is part of Wakanda's identity and survival strategy, but Duke acknowledged that pure isolation is no longer possible, especially now that M'Baku is the King of Wakanda:

"For the Wakandans, it’s been this journey of, where do they fit into the larger world? That’s something they’re constantly grappling with because they’ve been largely isolationists. But what is isolationist when the whole universe is coming after you? They have to get involved. They have to understand that they are part of a greater community."

M'Baku's new role as the King of Wakanda in Avengers: Doomsday is set to be pushed to the forefront in the crossover event. Duke described the transition as "really meaningful," while expressing his excitement about exploring this role further beyond Doomsday:

"It’s really meaningful for me. I’m incredibly grateful for the evolution, and it does feel like I’ve grown into this kind of statesman for this fictional country. This new role is exceptionally fun, but I’m also really eager to see how it evolves past here."

With his transition as Wakandan King, Duke sees his performance evolving from the more physical, boisterous M'Baku into a wiser, more measured leader. This shift also mirrors the real-life circumstances. After Boseman's passing, the ensemble had to carry more of the emotional and narrative load, with Letitia Wright's Shuri and Duke's M'Baku taking over the spotlight.

David Jonsson's takeover of the T'Challa role in Black Panther 3 is an essential piece of the puzzle. By introducing the late king's son rather than recasting the original T'Challa, Marvel Studios and Ryan Coogler allow Winston Duke's M'Baku to step naturally into a mentor role for the MCU newcomer.

M'Baku is uniquely positioned to guide the young heir in the Mutant Saga, offering the kind of grounded counsel and hard-won perspective that Duke learned himself from Boseman while they were working on the first Black Panther movie.

Why Winston Duke's M'Baku Is Poised To Honor Chadwick Boseman In Doomsday

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M'Baku's transition as king of Wakanda is the perfect way to honor Chadwick Boseman's legacy and preserve a semblance of it in Avengers: Doomsday. Having evolved from an isolationist rival to a trusted counselor and statesman, his ascension to king in Doomsday marked the narrative peak of his evolution, as he is now the primary diplomatic and military face of Wakanda on the global and Multiversal stage (even surpassing Shuri).

As the Wakandan King facing Doctor Doom and a collapsing Multiverse, M'Baku must answer the same questions Boseman's T'Challa was facing in the Infinity Saga, deciding how much Wakanda risks, whom it allies with, and what kind of leadership the nation needs. Performing that choice with the gravity and grounded authority Duke has developed becomes a living extension of the legacy Boseman introduced and established in his MCU stint.

Avengers: Doomsday positions M'Baku as the established statesman who can model continuity, accountability, and cultural pride, giving him the role Boseman once had in Avengers: Infinity War. His expanded role in Doomsday allows Duke to honor Boseman both narratively (by protecting Wakanda) and personally (by carrying forward the leadership his friend and mentor championed in his earlier movies).