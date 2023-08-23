James Gunn Addresses 1 Fear About His Superman Movie

Superman: Legacy’s James Gunn responded to a specific concern over the number of characters in his 2025 DCU debut movie.

James Gunn’s Superman: Legacy will be audiences’ first, proper introduction to the new, revamped DCU. The film will focus on a version of Clark Kent (played by David Corenswet) who acts as the Man of Steel in a world full of already-established heroes.

As such, the movie has already cast Mister Terrific, Hawkgirl, Metamorpho, and even a Green Lantern as fellow superheroes who populate Clark’s world, with potential for even more additions to be added after the current SAG-AFTRA strike is resolved.

Gunn Reacts to Fan’s Superman: Legacy Fear

DC

Recently, on the social media app Threads, a user under the handle pharhud posed a question to Superman: Legacy director James Gunn over the number of cast members in the film:

“James, don't you think there is too many characters in 'superman legacy?' I just feel like there wont be much time for superman himself”

Gunn responded with his typical dry sense of humor, making reference to the popular 2005 Steve Carell-led comedy movie The 40-Year-Old Virgin to bolster his point:

“I don’t understand this fear. There are less characters than in 40-Year-Old Virgin. Did you think Steve Carell got enough time?“

Indeed, The 40-Year-Old-Virgin featured the likes of Paul Rudd, Jane Lynch, Seth Rogen, Catherine Keener, and many more notable names. And yet, the film’s story was undeniably Carell’s as he got his time to shine.

Could Superman: Legacy Have Even More Characters?

So, with many familiar faces already locked in for David Corenswet’s Superman debut, could there be additional characters who get cast in the movie?

The answer is a resounding yes. Gunn and DC Studios have yet to sign actors for the villainous Lex Luthor or Superman’s pal Jimmy Olsen.

Moreover, other supporting characters are also currently without a face to the name, such as Daily Planet chief Perry White and Clark’s Ma and Pa, Martha and Jonathan Kent. Of course, it hasn’t been officially indicated whether or not those three will appear in Legacy, but given their importance to the Superman mythos, they seem like shoo-ins.

And in addition to Isabela Merced, Edi Gathegi, Nathan Fillion, and Anthony Carrigan as Hawkgirl, Mister Terrific, Green Lantern, and Metamorpho, respectively, an even greater superhero presence hasn’t necessarily been ruled out by those in charge yet. Who knows, maybe Xolo Maridueña will even turn in another appearance as Blue Beetle in the film?

Of course, with the still-ongoing actors’ strike, no deals between any actors and DC Studios can be made. So fans will need to be patient for additional casting news on Superman: Legacy until the work stoppage is over with.

DC Studios’ Superman: Legacy flies into theaters on July 11, 2025.