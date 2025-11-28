James Gunn Confirms 5 DC Movies & TV Shows He’s Actively Developing Right Now

In a recent post on social media, James Gunn confirmed he is actively working on five DC movies and TV shows as DC Studios co-CEO. Gunn is about to head into his fourth year at the top of the DC pyramid, overseeing all of the brand's on-screen ventures, both in and out of his interconnected DC canon known as the DCU. This includes everything from facilitating projects for other filmmakers to actively writing and directing projects himself (as he did this year with Superman).

To put it plainly, Gunn is a busy guy; however, that does not stop him from taking time to answer fan questions on social media, as he has been known to do. In a recent wave of social posts, the Superman filmmaker replied to an inquiring fan on Threads asking what a typical day as DC Studios co-CEO looks like.

Gunn was quick to note that "the fun of the job is there is no average day," given the ever-changing demands of someone in a role with as wide-ranging responsibilities as his. He would then go on to note the five projects he is actively working on at DC in both film and TV:

"The fun of the job is there is no average day! The majority of days currently are spent prepping 'Man of Tomorrow' - storyboarding & department meetings & scouting & casting, interspersed with going over cuts of 'Supergirl' & 'Lanterns,' discussing marketing on all the projects, reading & making notes on new scripts, supporting 'The Batman 2' crew to make sure it goes smoothly, waiting for 1st cut of 'Clayface' (can't wait!), okaying designs for all kinds of stuff, & I'm sure many things I'm forgetting."

Just one month ago, Gunn provided a similar update to fans; however, that list looked significantly different, pointing to just how many irons the DC Studios head has in the fire at the moment.

See below for a full breakdown of every DC TV show and movie James Gann currently has a hand in at DC Studios:

Every DC Project James Gunn Is Actively Working On

Man of Tomorrow

DC Studios

Man of Tomorrow (more colloquially known as Superman 2) is likley dominating much of Gunn's time at present. The 2027 Superman sequel is being written and directed once again by Gunn himself, with filming expected to get underway sometime in Spring 2027.

Gunn recently shared an image online of an impressive stack of storyboards he has conceived for the movie, while also sharing that he has written at least four drafts of the super-powered sequel to this point.

Yes, there are other things on his to-do list as DC Studios head, but it certainly seems as though much of Gunn's focus is going toward Man of Tomorrow at this point. Man of Tomorrow is set to soar into theaters on July 9, 2027.

Supergirl

DC Studios

Coming off the success of Superman, next year's Supergirl will mark the second-ever big-screen blockbuster to hit the screen as a part of James Gunn's new DCU canon.

Gunn is neither writing nor directing the cosmic adventure. Instead, Craig Gillespie, the filmmaker behind I, Tonya, is overseeing production on the project, with a script by Ana Nogueira (who has already been confirmed to write the DCU Wonder Woman movie as well).

In his recent social post, Gunn confirmed he is actively involved in "[going over] cuts" of Supergirl as well as "discussing marketing" for the movie, with mere months to go before its June 26, 2026, release date.

Lanterns

DC Comics

In a similar vein to Supergirl, Lanterns is another DCU project quickly heading toward release.

Set to debut on HBO sometime next summer, the True Detective-esque Green Lantern TV show has, according to Gunn, been sending the DC Studios head cuts of the series for review, with production having all wrapped up.

Gunn is all about creative freedom within his DCU canon; however, anything playing in that playground will ultimately need to get the okay from the Superman director to ensure everything lines up continuity-wise, as well as to put pieces in place for any larger story events Gunn may have planned down the line.

Batman 2

Warner Bros.

The Batman 2 is one of the few projects on the DC Studios slate that Gunn will seemingly be relatively hands-off with. The gritty DC sequel is technically a DC Elseworlds story, meaning that it takes place outside of Gunn's interconnected DCU canon.

This means that whatever ends up on-screen in the Gotham-based blockbuster will be the vision of writer/director Matt Reeves, rather than something that has to fit into Gunn's broader vision for the DC story.

It is not as though Gunn is not involved at all, though. The DC Studios head has been clear that he has been providing notes to Reeves on drafts of his The Batman 2 script, while also supporting the crew in any way he can, as the movie ramps up toward production in 2026.

Clayface

DC Comics

The third film coming to the DCU, and fifth title Gunn mentioned in his post on Threads, is the hotly anticipated Clayface movie.

Written by modern-day horror master Mike Flanagan, the 2026 blockbuster is said to truly demonstrate the creative flexibility of the DCU, bringing forth a full-on body horror story set within the DC comic world. As mentioned by Gunn, he is actively "waiting for 1st cut of Clayface" at present, as the movie approaches its September 11, 2026, theatrical debut.

This will be a significant test to see if Gunn's visions for a genre-diverse shared cinematic universe can actually work. It also has the added pressure of being the first DCU project to be set in Gotham City, a location that will likley become key to the franchise as it progresses into the future.