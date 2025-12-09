James Gunn’s New DCU Tease Has Fans Completely Confused

A new DCU tease from DC Studios head James Gunn has fans reeling online. Given the spotlight that comes from managing a brand as big as the DCU, every little move from Gunn is heavily scrutinized by fans around the globe. No longer can he post willy-nilly, as it will be read into as some potential announcement or tease for something on the way from the super-powered brand.

For the most part, the former Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker has kept things on the rails on this front well enough. Sure, he will chime in on various fan debates, confirming or denying theories here and there. But he is at least doing this with a level of clarity never seen from someone in his position, which is what makes his latest post all the more confusing.

A new Threads post from Gunn has found itself as the focal point of a new wave of DCU speculation, as fans latch onto what it could potentially mean. The DC Studios head inexplicably shared the surfer emoji on Monday morning, with no further context:

Of course, this has sent fans into a flurry, wondering what the DC executive could be teasing with this simple emoticon.

There is always the chance that the Superman filmmaker could be sharing that he was headed for an afternoon of catching waves; however, with things like the debut Supergirl trailer floating in the ether, this particular tease would seem a little tone-deaf if that were the case.

Some have been quick to throw out that this could be the first tease of a potential DCU Aquaman project or appearance. "I know this isn't an Aquaman hint, but I have my suspicions," one user wrote, while another excitedly posted, "Aquaman????"

Other names Gunn's followers suggested in the replies include DC characters like Waverider, Black Racer, or Lagoon Boy, and some even joked that it could be a Batman tease, given some of the characters' more infamous comic adventures that have notably featured the character surfing.

What Is Gunn Teasing With His Surfer Emoji Post?

DC Studios

James Gunn knows the power of his Threads account. He does not post something without meaning. It is just rare for the DC Studios head's posts to go without explanation like this.

The surfer emoji can mean a lot of things, as evidenced by the myriad of comments his post has garnered in the hours since its initial upload. Some have even thrown out a name like Green Lantern, simply because the surfboard shown in the emoji is green. There is supposedly a Lanterns trailer imminent, but that seems unlikely.

Of course, in a situation like this, a name like Aquaman is going to come up almost immediately. When fans think of DC and water, they are almost surely going to think of Arthur Curry/Aquaman first. However, it seems a little early for an Aquaman announcement to come out of nowhere for the DCU.

Gunn is still laying the groundwork for his new DC universe. Yes, Superman has come and gone, and Supergirl is on the horizon, but big names like Batman still have not even made themselves known in the new take on the franchise. Gunn has shared how his Aquaman will differ from past versions of the character, but nothing has been whispered about the hero's future in the DCU.

What seems most likley is that this is actually in reference to a former version of Aquaman.

Gunn's new post comes as Supergirl's first trailer looms on the horizon. There have been rumors that Jason Momoa, who previously played Aquaman in the DCEU, will make his DCU debut in the new trailer as the villainous Lobo.

Perhaps this is Gunn's way of teasing the actor's DC return in the Supergirl teaser, which is set to arrive online just days later.