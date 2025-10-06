James Gunn's DCU Just Canonized 1 Major Villain from Zack Snyder's DCEU

A notable antagonist introduced in Zack Snyder's DCEU is now canon to the story being developed for James Gunn's DC Universe. Following Gunn's promotion to co-CEO of the newly formed DC Studios, he and partner Peter Safran confirmed the start of a new universe that would follow Snyder's efforts with the DC Extended Universe. While this largely meant a new slate of characters and actors would drive the story forward, a few old story points still appear to be continuing on.

Peacemaker Season 2, Episode 3 confirmed June Moon/Enchantress to be canon in the new DC Universe. Played by Cara Delevingne in 2016's Suicide Squad, Enchantress was the main villain of that movie, wreaking havoc on Midway City once she was awoken and unleashed. However, even though that universe is officially over and the new DCU is taking over the spotlight, James Gunn seems open to bringing certain elements of that story over into his new franchise.

Opening with a flashback to three years before the events of Peacemaker Season 2, Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland) and Rick Flag (Joel Kinnaman) are in bed together before they get ready to head to their jobs at ARGUS. The scene also reveals that they are having an affair behind Dr. June Moone's back, confirming Enchantress' existence in the new DCU. Harcourt even admits that she is "not fond of lying" before Flag says she would "burrow a hole through the planet" if he broke up with her.

Ahead are four other villains from the Zack Snyder-originated DCEU who many believe should be readapted for James Gunn's new DCU:

Other DCEU Villains Who Should Migrate Into James Gunn's DCU

Black Manta

DC

Both of James Wan's Aquaman movies included the powerful Black Manta, also known as David Kane. Played by upcoming Marvel star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Black Manta sought revenge against Aquaman for killing his father, and he got his hands on Atlantean technology to do it. Using his technological prowess, he upgraded an Atlantean military suit for his own nefarious purposes and pursued Arthur Curry, going after the Black Trident in the second film to become even more powerful.

With Aquaman expected to be recast due to Jason Momoa's recasting as Lobo for Supergirl, James Gunn may have a golden opportunity to bring Black Manta back for new adventures. While he may not be brought into the DCU until Aquaman is, the two could bring a new round of epic battles on land and in the ocean.

Harley Quinn

DC

While the DCEU had its ups and downs, one of the most consistent wins came from Margot Robbie's interpretation of Harley Quinn. Regarded as one of the best matches between actor and role in comic book movie history, Robbie brought out the best and worst of Harley, showing her crazed lunatic side while delivering epic action sequences and unexpected emotional beats as well.

As of writing, there are no plans to reintroduce Harley into the DCU after she last appeared under James Gunn in The Suicide Squad. However, considering the high praise Gunn had for Robbie after working together, there may still be a chance for Robbie to embrace a new but similar take on Harley in a universe still looking for more iconic villains.

Bloodsport

DC

Following a long stint with Marvel, Idris Elba joined James Gunn's The Suicide Squad as Robert DuBois/Bloodsport. Known for his expertise with advanced weaponry and technology, Bloodsport is one of the leading figures on Task Force X, but he struggles learning how to be a leader amongst other wild personalities.

Considering the inclusion of both the Creature Commandos and Peacemaker in the new DCU, Bloodsport may have a path to a return alongside these antagonistic/antiheroic characters. Especially after Peacemaker survived Bloodsport shooting him in the head, there could be an avenue for those two to have a fiery reunion.

Victor Zsasz

DC

Chris Messina brought the villainous Victor Zsasz to life for the first time in live-action in 2020's Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey. Depicted as a deranged mob killer, he worked as a henchman for Ewan McGregor's Roman Sionis/Black Mask, carving a tally mark on his skin for each victim he killed.

After Zsasz was killed off in the Harley Quinn movie, the DCU has a chance to bring him back in a new form, especially with more Batman-related stories already being developed. He could also help open the door to bigger Gotham-based antagonists to take their place in the story at a later date while still making an impact on the city on his own.