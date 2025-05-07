May 9 Will Be a Great Day for James Gunn DC Fans

Fans of James Gunn's DC work should get excited about May 9, 2025, because it was just confirmed that a teaser trailer for an upcoming project will be released on that day. A huge year is planned for DC, as Superman, the first theatrical film in Gunn's new DCU, is slated to hit theaters on July 11, 2026. However, multiple TV shows will also be released this year, including Peacemaker Season 2, which series star Danielle Brooks revealed.

The first teaser trailer for the James Gunn-written & directed Peacemaker Season 2 will officially premiere on Friday, May 9, 2025. During an episode of Inside the NBA that aired during the NBA Playoffs on May 6, host Ernie Johnson announced that the full teaser would drop on that date, but did not specify a time. However, just as Inside the NBA was going to a commercial break, fans were treated to a special 28-second look at the upcoming teaser.

The early look at the coming teaser also reinforced that the upcoming season will be released on August 21. The Peacemaker Season 2 release date was already announced in April, and with the teaser also including that date, fans can expect it to be concrete. It is also worth noting that, like Season 1, Peacemaker Season 2 will be released on Max.

The 28-second special look at Peacemaker Season 2 can be seen below:

May 9 will undoubtedly be a great day for DC and James Gunn fans, as the teaser will be the very first look at footage from Peacemaker Season 2 (aside from the small special look just presented). The show's first season took the comic book movie world by storm, receiving incredibly high reviews from both critics and fans.

Peacemaker Season 1 premiered all the way back in January 2022, and many fans have been begging for more content from John Cena's ultraviolent hero ever since. Therefore, seeing him on the screen for the first time in over three years during the teaser will be nothing short of exhilarating for many.

Peacemaker Season 1 was written, created, and directed by James Gunn. Gunn will return as the writer and creator for Season 2, but other directors will have the opportunity to sit behind the cameras. Despite being released as part of the DCEU, Peacemaker will be brought over into DCU canon, aside from one key scene that was retconned.

The Summer of James Gunn's DC

As mentioned, a 28-second special look at the upcoming teaser trailer for Peacemaker Season 2 debuted during Inside the NBA. In that footage, a lot of major Peacemaker characters were featured, such as John Cena's Peacemaker, Freddie Stroma's Vigilante, Danielle Brooks' Leota Adebayo, Jennifer Holland's Emilia Harcourt, and Frank Grillo's Rick Flag Sr.

One of the most important moments in the released footage was the inclusion of Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr. Flag is not necessarily a villain, but he will be at odds with Peacemaker during the events of Season 2 since Peacemaker killed his son, Rick Flag Jr.

In the special look, Grillo's character was shown saying, "Bring me Peacemaker." Rick Flag Sr. also appeared to be breaking into Peacemaker's home at one point during the footage, teasing that he will be hunting Peacemaker and the rest of the team throughout Season 2.

Another major moment in the special look included Emilia Harcourt and Vigilante. Notably, Harcourt was almost being dragged away by Vigilante, and she had some scratches and bruises on her face. That teases that there will be some sort of major fight scene (which isn't surprising) that Harcourt will find herself in the middle of.

Some other action sequences were teased during the 28-second sizzle reel, alluding that Season 2 will be just as intense and fast-paced as Season 1 was.

It is, of course, also worth mentioning that Eagly will be returning for Peacemaker Season 2 (find out how Season 2 will connect to Superman here), as he was also featured in the released footage.