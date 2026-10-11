James Gunn's DC Officially Shelves 4 Movies & TV Shows From DCU Chapter 1's Gods & Monsters Slate In The Years Since It Launched Under Warner Bros.

DC Studios has already canceled nearly half of the projects announced as part of CEO James Gunn's original Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters slate, back when the company was still under Warner Bros. Discovery. It's been over three years since James Gunn announced 10 movies and shows from the DCU's Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters in a special video.

Fans have enjoyed four of those projects thus far: Creature Commandos, Superman, Supergirl, and Lanterns, with Peacemaker Season 2 added later. The studio has also since greenlit Clayface, Man of Tomorrow, Creature Commandos Season 2, and The People vs. Gorilla Grodd, all of which are well into development/production, despite not being part of Warner Bros. and DC's initial slate reveal in January 2023.

Six projects have leapfrogged four others from the DCU slate that haven't made any major progress. While some of those projects are still in the oven (albeit perhaps one on low heat) at DC Studios, others have been abandoned and may not be released at all for various reasons.

James Gunn's DCU Chapter 1 Already Canceled These 4 Movies & Shows

The Authority

DC Comics

First up on the chopping block for DC Studios was The Authority, a movie based on a cynical, brutally pragmatic team of anti-heroes. The feature flick was even set up in Superman, when one of the team's members, The Engineer, was introduced as a creation of Lex Luthor's, played by María Gabriela de Faría.

Unfortunately, The Authority was officially canceled, with James Gunn noting that "the script wasn't quite there" and citing struggles fitting it into the DCU "in terms of the story and practical concerns." That script was penned by Moon Knight writer Jeremy Slater, who was later enlisted for last-minute Supergirl revisions, while Gunn shut down rumors that he intended to direct the movie.

The DCU boss later stated that "maybe someday" The Authority could be revived, but "not soon," as the studio has other priorities. Fans expect to see The Engineer again next year in Man of Tomorrow, and perhaps other members could one day be scattered across other DCU projects.

Waller

DC Studios

One of the stranger announcements for the DCU's opening chapter was Waller, bringing back Viola Davis' Amanda Waller and "members of Team Peacemaker" in a story meant to fill the void between Peacemaker seasons. The show was crafted by Watchmen writer Christal Henry and Doom Patrol creator Jeremy Carver for HBO Max but was shelved by DC Studios for unclear reasons.

The news wasn't a shock to many, as updates on Waller had been mostly nonexistent since James Gunn announced it three years ago. Not much is known about the story, which the DCU founder called "fantastic" and "out of this world." Many speculated it would explore her complex relationship with her daughter, Leota Adebayo, played by Danielle Brooks.

While Waller is unlikely to ever be resurrected, especially given the low demand for the government bureaucrat's HBO Max spin-off, those planned storylines may be folded into other DCU projects down the line. As of now, it's unclear when Amanda Waller will next return to the DCU or what she is doing now that Frank Grillo's Rick Flag Sr. has taken over as ARGUS director.

Paradise Lost

DC Comics

The DCU's answer to Game of Thrones, the Themysciran prequel series Paradise Lost, has also been abandoned. The show would have been set before Wonder Woman's birth and explored the "origin story of how this society of women about about," filled with "darkness, drama, and political intrigue."

The abandonment came as a surprise to many, given that James Gunn had said not long ago that Paradise Lost was in "extreme development," suggesting it might not be far from early production. There were reports that The Handmaid's Tale's Kira Snyder and Bridgerton's Janet Lin were leading the charge.

Since announcing Paradise Lost as the only Wonder Woman-related project for the DCU, the studio began work on a reboot movie for the Trinity's female member, written by Supergirl scribe Ana Nogueira. It's possible that storylines and elements of Paradise Lost could be retrofitted into the Wonder Woman reboot or that the prequel could be revived at some point after her introduction.

Booster Gold

DC Comics

James Gunn announced Booster Gold as a live-action TV show that he described as "the superhero story of imposter syndrome on an HBO Max series." Despite earlier rumors that Booster Gold had already been cast, the project has not moved forward beyond the development and pilot planning stages while under the umbrella of Warner Bros Discovery.

DC Studios has already abandoned two versions of Booster Gold: The Righteous Gemstones team, Danny McBride, John Carcieri, and Jeff Fradley, kicked things off before Our Flag Means Death creator David Jenkins took over development. Jenkins recently confirmed that his Booster Gold pilot has been canceled, but there are still signs of life in the HBO Max superhero comedy.

The superhero studio is reportedly seeking a new creative team to take charge of Booster Gold and, hopefully, finally bring it to fruition. But the show, as it was originally envisioned, won't see the light of day. The project's evolution through multiple teams, while others have been abandoned, suggests a particular eagerness to bring the far-future athlete-turned-modern-day superhero to the DCU.

What Other DCU Projects May Face Cancelation?

Warner Bros.

Beyond those four projects from the original Chapter 1 slate, the studio also abandoned a horror-themed Arkham Asylum TV show that began life as part of Matt Reeves' The Batman world and shifted to the DCU before its cancellation. The studio was similarly pitched and rejected Batman-adjacent TV projects starring Catwoman and Poison Ivy, though it remains unclear which universe they fell into.

In terms of what else from the DCU slate may be in danger, there remain concerns about The Brave and the Bold and the viability of a separate Batman existing alongside Robert Pattinson. Then again, it may simply be on the back burner, as the studio already has The Batman: Part 2 on the horizon in early 2028.

There's also the matter of the Trinity's third and final member after Batman and Superman, Wonder Woman, who has a reboot in the works from Supergirl scribe Ana Nogueira. At the very least, the Amazonian princess may well have a new writer pulled in after Supergirl both flopped and faced immense criticism.

Arguably, the most likely project at risk of cancellation is Swamp Thing, which is set to be written and directed by Logan filmmaker James Mangold. Mangold is a busy man who already has his next movie set with the Timothée Chalamet heist flick High Side, meaning that even if he turns his attention to DC Studios and Swamp Thing, it won't happen anytime soon.

The studio is also in some stage of development on a Deathstroke and Bane team-up movie, which may reportedly be the DCU's next movie after Man of Tomorrow. But with no actors or directors attached to the strange villain crossover, there is a chance it gets shelved to prioritize bigger projects.