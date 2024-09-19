Now that It Ends With Us has been in theaters for over a month, many are wondering when it will finally be available to stream on Netflix.

Starring Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni (who also served as director), It Ends With Us has been a major box office hit, grossing over $325 million globally as of writing.

The movie is still playing in certain theaters worldwide due to its success, meaning that fans could have to wait longer than initially expected for its digital and streaming releases.

When Will It Ends With Us Release on Digital?

Like other Sony Pictures projects, It Ends With Us will eventually be available to stream on Netflix, but before that, fans will have an opportunity to purchase and/or rent it digitally through services such as Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV.

Other recent Sony Pictures releases followed a general theatrical-to-digital window of 30-60 days, with less financially successful entries becoming available for digital purchase closer to the 30-day mark, and more successful ones waiting until at or near 60 days.

For example, here are some recent Sony Pictures films and both their theatrical and digital release dates, as well as how many days were between the two releases for each project:

No Hard Feelings Theatrical: June 23, 2023 Digital: August 15, 2023 (53 days later)

Anyone But You Theatrical: December 22, 2023 Digital: February 20, 2024 (60 days later)

Madame Web Theatrical: February 14, 2024 Digital: March 15, 2024 (30 days later)

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Theatrical: March 22, 2024 Digital: May 7, 2024 (46 days later)

Bad Boys: Ride or Die Theatrical: June 7, 2024 Digital: July 23, 2024 (46 days later)

Fly Me to the Moon Theatrical: July 12, 2024 Digital: August 13, 2024 (32 days later)



As mentioned, the specific theatrical-to-digital windows for each listed film largely depended on how well they performed at the box office.

Seeing as how It Ends With Us has performed so well, fans can likely expect its window to be at or around the 60-day mark, which would mean its digital release date would be October 11.

It is also important to note that It Ends With Us is still playing in some theaters, making it even more likely that it will not be available for digital purchase until a later date.

When Will It Ends With Us Start Streaming on Netflix?

Similar to its theatrical-to-digital windows, Sony Pictures has also recently followed a general theatrical-to-streaming concept that sees its films being added to Netflix somewhere around 120 days after they initially premiered in theaters.

However, there have been some outliers, such as Madame Web, which began streaming just 90 days after it was released in theaters, but that shortened window was due to the poor box office performance of the film:

No Hard Feelings Theatrical: June 23, 2023 Netflix: October 22, 2023 (121 days later)

Anyone But You Theatrical: December 22, 2023 Netflix: April 23, 2024 (123 days later)

Madame Web Theatrical: February 14, 2024 Netflix: May 14, 2024 (90 days later)

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Theatrical: March 22, 2024 Netflix: July 22, 2024 (122 days later)



It Ends With Us' success will likely influence its Netflix release date, as Sony Pictures will likely want it to be available for purchase exclusively on digital platforms for as long as possible.

So, fans can ultimately expect It Ends With Us to begin streaming sometime around 120 days after it premiered in theaters.

Since its theatrical release date was August 9, December 9 would be exactly 120 days later. However, Netflix will likely wait a few days to have its premiere on the platform on a Friday, so its potential exact streaming date could be Friday, December 13.

It Ends With Us is currently playing in theaters and is expected to be available for digital purchase around October 11.