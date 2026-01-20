IT Director Confirms A Third Film Is In The Works (But It’s Not Chapter 3)

It and It Chapter Two director Andy Muschietti has revealed that another film in the franchise is a possibility. The two-part movie adaptation of Stephen King's seminal horror novel became one of the highest-grossing horror films of all time, and recently spawned an HBO TV show. Despite the two films covering the end of King's book, fans have been hopeful for another It film, and they may soon get their wish.

Muschietti recently revealed that he is planning a "super cut" of both It and It Chapter Two. In a Spanish-language interview during press for It: Welcome to Derry (spotted by @Stephenkingesp2 on X), Muschietti and his producing partner, Barbara Muschietti, revealed they hope to release a combined supercut of both their It films, which will include "extra scenes" that haven't been filmed yet. The Muschietti's interview (that has been roughly translated) also revealed that Stephen King is aware of and supportive of the new film:

Andy Muschietti: "[A] supercut is something that's coming, and we'll see how this series does..." Barbara Muschietti: "I was wondering about it a month ago, Stephen King asked how the supercut was going." Andy: "It's great because it's truly a dream to put the two films into a single narrative piece. It will possibly have a different structure and will have extra scenes, added scenes. I still have to film some of them... because they are the interstitial fabric between the pieces of the story." Barbara: "But we don't have time, that's the problem." Andy: "But I think there's interest. I think the studio is interested in funding it. We'll see."

It's been seven years since It Chapter Two completed the story of Pennywise and the Losers Club in Derry. Despite calls for a combined cut of both films, the Muschiettis moved on to other projects, including returning to the It world with It: Welcome to Derry, a prequel series that explores earlier periods when Pennywise was active in Derry.

An exciting note from the interview is that the super cut would seemingly involve filming new scenes, potentially bringing back cast members from either the first or second movies (as recently proven possible in It: Welcome to Derry) and including deleted scenes from those films. While it's not the It: Chapter Three that many have been hoping for, a combined It cut with new scenes could provide a whole new way to experience the popular Stephen King story.

The Muschiettis remain as invested in Stephen King's world as ever, and an It film supercut could add to their slate, along with future seasons of Welcome to Derry if it's renewed. All that's left now is for the studio to give it the green light.

An IT Supercut Is More Likely Than Ever

While the much-anticipated It Chapter 1 & 2 supercut still isn't official, the Muschiettis continue to advocate for it and seem eager to work on it, provided the studio supports their mission and they find the time to do so.

The director warned that they would need to wait and see how It: Welcome to Derry performs before working on further It projects. Given that the show became one of HBO's top three most-watched series debuts in history (behind The Last of Us and House of the Dragon), it seems safe to call it a big success, and it proved that audience appetite for IT is as rampant as ever.

Warner Bros. and HBO previously saw success in investing in Zack Snyder's cut of Justice League, which resulted in a four-hour-long streaming film, featuring new and extended footage and deleted scenes from the 2017 original. While it was a risky investment, the Snyder Cut paid off, and the same could be true of an extended cut of the IT franchise.

Following the two It films' huge box office success and the positive streaming numbers for IT: Welcome to Derry, now seems like a perfect time to greenlight an IT supercut, while fan engagement with the franchise is high.