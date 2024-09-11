Is a Chris Tucker Friday: Get Smoked Remake Releasing On Netflix?

A new poster for a Friday remake on Netflix led to further speculation that the movie could soon be available on the streaming service.

Friday is headlined by Chris Tucker and Ice Cube. It revolves around two unemployed friends who get entangled with a dangerous drug dealer and come into conflict with the neighborhood bully of South Central Los Angeles.

The movie was released in theaters on April 26, 1995, leading to two sequels: Next Friday in 2000 and Friday After Next in 2002.

Chris Tucker's Friday Remake Viral Poster Explained

A poster for Chris Tucker's Friday remake shared in a viral Facebook post led fans to believe the movie will soon be released on Netflix.

The poster shows Smokey (Tucker) sitting on a rooftop smoking marijuana as he looks over downtown South Los Angeles. It also includes the movie's title, Friday, complete with smoke effects alongside a tag that says "A Netflix Original."

Facebook

Unfortunately, the Friday remake from Netflix will not happen anytime soon since the poster is fake and AI-generated.

Will a Friday Remake or Sequel Ever Release?

Although the poster is fake, Ice Cube and Chris Tucker have discussed another Friday movie in past interviews.

Speaking in an interview with Hip Hop DX in October 2022, Ice Cube shared that Warner Bros. rejected two scripts for a fourth installment in the Friday franchise, with him pointing out that "they don't believe in the culture:"

"I’m trying to get it out of Warner Brothers, they don’t believe in the culture man. I had two scripts. I wrote one; it was the shit. They were like, ‘Yo, we don’t want Craig and Day-Day in jail, ’cause Craig and Day-Day went to jail for selling weed before it was legal!"

The actor also divulged more details about his other script, noting that it revolves around a clash between youngsters and the OGs in the hood:

"Then after they rejected it they had all these fucking movies about going to jail: 'Orange Is The New Black' …'Get Hard.' So then I wrote another script, and the script was really about … the youngsters in the hood having beef with the OG’s in the hood and Craig has to come back and squash that because Smokey’s son is the new Deebo and he’s wylin!"

In a separate interview with V-103 Atlanta (via Hip Hop DX), Chris Tucker shared the challenges behind making another movie, saying that it all boils down to the studio:

"It’s studios, and if they got they got to want to do it, and then it’s uh producers and all that stuff, so that that’s it’s a lot, it’s a lot that goes with it."

Still, Tucker said that he is open to starring in another one if he can go in and "have a lot of fun" with it:

"I don’t know, it has to come back right because, as I said, at this point, you know, I’m only doing stuff that I know that I could do my best and I can have a lot of fun, got to be right."

Despite the challenges of bringing another Friday movie to the big screen, Ice Cube provided an exciting update about another installment during an appearance on Flavor Flav‘s SiriusXM show (via Billboard) in June 2024.

The actor confirmed that they are "working on it," saying that they "finally got some traction" with the studio under the new leadership of Michael DeLuca:

"We’re working on it. We finally got some traction with Warner Bros. They have new leadership. My man Mike DeLuca — who used to be at New Line when I first started, when I first did the first 'Friday' and 'Players Club' and 'All About the Benjamins' — Mike DeLuca was there. So, now he’s running Warner Bros. And him and my man Michael Gruber was like, ‘Yo, what the f—k is going on with Friday? Man, let’s get this s—t back online.’"

Given Ice Cube's most recent update a few months ago, work for the next installment of the Friday franchise may be gaining steam behind the scenes, which is a good sign for solid fans of the first movie.

The poster's virality suggests interest in another Friday movie, and fans hope more concrete updates will continue to emerge in the coming months.

Fans can watch Friday for free on Tubi.