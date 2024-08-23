Is a New Christine Remake Movie Releasing Soon? Speculation Explained

Fans are convinced that a remake of Christine is being released as speculation rises over a piece of promotional material.

Is Christine Remake Movie Actually Releasing?

A poster on Facebook teases a new remake of the 1983 horror movie Christine being developed for release in the near future.

The original movie was based on author Stephen King's book of the same name, and this supposed remake seems to be as well.

The poster shows the classic car from the original movie, a 1958 Plymouth Fury nicknamed Christine, which eventually starts killing people close to him. The car is also engulfed in flames in the image, although the poster does not include a release date.

Christine

Also included was the following description:

"Stephen King's classic story 'Christine' is revving up for a Blumhouse remake. With the advancements in filming today compared to the '80s, King's novel will be seen again with more modern filmmaking techniques that can resurrect the famous Plymouth in all its glory."

While this poster is a fan-made concept design, a Christine remake has recently been in development.

Deadline reported in 2021 that Sony Pictures and Blumhouse were joining forces to make a new version of Christine. Bryan Fuller was set to direct while Jason Blum, Vincenzo Natali, and Steven Hoban were in line to be executive producers.

Blum told Collider in October 2021 that a script had been written and that he and his team had a plan to "make it into a movie."

Fuller joined The Kingscast podcast in 2021 to discuss the movie, explaining how it would present Christine more like "the Overlook [Hotel] on wheels." He further discussed how there would be more of a focus on the "vampiric relationship between the car and Arnie."

He also teased a much bigger role for Roland La Bey, who was a major player in the book but did not appear in the 1983 film:

"Certainly Roland LaBey has a lot to do in [King’s] story, and he wasn’t even a character in the John Carpenter movie, so I think all of those things, for me, were…why we needed a new adaptation of 'Christine.'"

Also discussed was the idea of having far more sexual tension in the new remake. Fuller wanted to fulfill a request from horror author Clive Barker, who told him, "Please just make it clear that he’s f*****g the car."

Legendary horror director John Carpenter, who directed the original Christine, addressed the idea of a remake as well in 2023 (per GamesRadar).

He admitted bluntly that he took the original movie because he "needed a job" after starting his career off with The Thing:

"I needed a job, frankly. 'The Thing' was my very first studio film. I was just diving in the pool here, and all of a sudden, WHAM. And getting fired off a movie is not the most pleasant thing."

He also wished Fuller the best of luck with his new movie, saying, "Oh boy. Well, good luck to him. It will probably be better."

Over the last few years, there have been no further updates on a potential Christine remake, although there is not one set for the immediate future.

The 1983 Christine is available for purchase and rent through most online retailers.

Read more about other rumored titles below:

Is a Live-Action South Park Movie Releasing In 2024? New Speculation Explained

Is Point Break Johnny Utah Movie Releasing In 2024? New Sequel Speculation Explained

Is Bradley Cooper In Dark Winds? Casting Speculation Explained