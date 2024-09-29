The Aristocats 2026 Remake Movie Concept Poster Brings Back Disney's Iconic Cats

A concept poster puts some of Disney's most cats front and center for a 2026 remake movie of The Aristocats.

The Aristocats 2026 Remake 'Poster' Goes Viral

A Facebook post teased the release of a 2026 remake of the 1970 Disney movie The Aristocats via a concept poster indicating a 2026 release.

The poster features the leading character Duchess sitting next to her three kittens and Thomas O'Malley in front of the Paris, France skyline with music notes hovering above them.

Along with the poster came the following announcement:

"'The Aristocats' Expected to Release in 2026 Exciting news for Disney lovers! 'The Aristocats' is set to return with a new movie in 2026. The beloved story of Duchess, her kittens, and their fun-filled adventure is coming back to the big screen. Fans of the original can look forward to seeing their favorite characters in a brand-new light. This 2026 release promises a fresh take on the classic, with beautiful animation and lots of heartwarming moments. Whether you're a fan of the original or seeing it for the first time, this movie is sure to bring joy to everyone!"

Fans of the original movie can quickly notice this is unquestionably a fake poster created through AI.

Outside of the two Eiffel Towers in the background, Duchess and Toulouse are the only cats who actually have the same color fur as their original hand-drawn counterparts. Marie is fully white instead of grey and white, Berlioz's fur is black with a white front instead of grey/white, and Thomas O'Malley is orange, not black.

Will The Aristocats Remake Release in 2026?

Considering how blatantly fake the poster for The Aristocats 2026 is, there are no expectations that it will become a real movie anytime soon. However, there have been potential options for both sequels and remakes on the table in the past.

Disneytoon Studios had planned a sequel to The Aristocats in 2005, which was going to be developed through computer animation rather than 2D animation to garner more interest. However, it was canceled when John Lasseter became Disney's new CCO and canceled all future Disneytoon sequels.

Before that, an animated series based on The Aristocats went through development hell for years. It was first ordered in 2000, but after going through multiple stoppages, it was scrapped ahead of its late 2006/early 2007 release.

It was even in line to get the live-action treatment, as January 2022 saw an announcement that Will Gluck and his Olive Bridge Entertainment company would produce the film. Additionally, Keith Bunin was in line to write the script with Gluck while The Roots drummer Questlove was lined up to direct the movie.

Although the latter film got an official trade confirmation, no development updates have come in the time since fans first found out about the live-action remake.

For the time being, a remake of The Aristocats, be it animated or live-action, does not appear to be close to happening.

Disney's animated The Aristocats can be streamed on Disney+.