Invincible Season 4 Reveals Series’ 6th Major Recast Character

Aside from its gruesome violence, which made the series famous, Invincible has earned a reputation for its stacked cast, to the point that Season 4 alone features 17 Marvel actors.

With so many high-profile performers in the mix, it was only expected that production for Invincible would run into scheduling conflicts and even budget constraints. Something that has happened numerous times since Season 2 and hasn't stopped with the latest season replacing the voice of one of its oldest supporting characters.

Every Major Invincible Character Who Has Been Recast

William Clockwell: Andrew Rannells to Brandon Jones

In episode 4, Season 4 of Invincible, "Hurm," Eve paid a visit to Mark Grayson's gay best friend, William Clockwell, to talk about her pregnancy. Instead of being consoled by the voice of Andrew Rannells, she and the audience were greeted by a slightly more flamboyant Brandon Jones (Pretty Little Liars), replacing Rannells after three seasons.

As with other recasts, this could simply be chalked up to a scheduling issue. After all, it wouldn't be the first time that Rannells was recast as the supportive gay best friend after he didn't return as Prince Gumball in Season 2 of Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake, an animated series plagued by its own string of recasts.

Robot: Zachary Quinto to Ross Marquand

Another recast in Season 4 of Invincible was the voice of Robot, specifically his drones. Originally played by Zachary Quinto of J.J. Abrams' Star Trek fame since Season 1, the series has replaced him with Ross Marquand, Rudy's current voice actor.

It's not hard to imagine this wasn't simple cost-cutting. After all, why pay two separate actors to play one character, especially when Marquand does a remarkable job of replicating Quinto's robotic cadence? Of course, there's a chance Quinto could always return for Robot's biggest and most consequential story in Invincible.

Titan: Mahershala Ali To Todd Williams

After Season 1 of Invincible, the series replaced two-time Oscar winner Mahershala Ali with Todd Williams in Season 2 as the voice of Titan, who put on an impressive impression of the almost-Blade actor. Williams was so good that he even voiced Blade in the Marvel Zombies spin-off series on Disney+.

There's barely a doubt in anyone's mind that producers didn't call Ali back because he would have been too expensive to keep for such a minor role. As a result, fans have used his recasting as an example of the show's tendency to waste budget on hiring big-name actors.

D. A. Sinclair: Ezra Miller To Eric Bauza

After hamming it up as the mad scientist D. A. Sinclair in Season 1 of Invincible, Ezra Miller, most known for his role as Barry Allen's The Flash in the now-defunct DCEU, was quickly replaced by Eric Bauza in Season 2—no doubt due to the abuse allegations surrounding Miller at the time.

Sinclair has since made sporadic appearances throughout the series, but had one of his more standout moments in Season 4 when he attempted to apologize to Mark for what he put his friends through. Bauza did a wonderful job conveying the regret in Sinclair's voice as he tried to clear his conscience.

Rick Sheridan: Jonathan Groff to Luke Macfarlane

Some fans might not have even noticed that Rick Sheridan, William's college boyfriend, was recast in Season 2, with Luke Macfarlane replacing Jonathan Groff. However, that isn't surprising since Groff only voiced the character in a single episode.

However, given Groff's impressive credentials, it's actually ridiculous that he was even cast in such an incredibly minor role in the first place, having already provided the voice of Kristoff in the Frozen franchise and performed as King George in the original Hamilton. It's no wonder they recast him when they decided to expand on Sheridan's role.

Powerplex: Aaron Paul To TBA

The most surprising recast so far has to be Aaron Paul abruptly dropping out of Invincible after his captivating performance as Powerplex in Season 3. He explained his reason for leaving the role as being "too grueling on [his] psyche," which is a fair enough reason for anyone to step away.

Producers haven't announced a replacement for Paul yet, but given Powerplex's role in the story, it's unlikely he'll appear in Season 4, giving the team time to find a suitable replacement.