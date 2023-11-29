Invincible Season 3: Release, Cast & Everything We Know

With Invincible in the middle of its second season on Amazon Prime Video, here is everything we know about Season 3.

The hit animated series - based on the comics written by Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman - is back after a nearly three-year hiatus, with the first half of Season 2 having just wrapped up.

Following the adventures of Mark Grayson (aka the super-powered Invincible), this R-rated cartoon is a commentary on the superhero genre as a whole.

Season 2 is set to kick back up again sometime in the new year with Season 3 having already been officially announced.

When Is Invincible Season 3 Releasing?

No official release date has been announced for Invincible Season 3, but there has been some indication when fans can expect the show to return following its sophomore effort.

While fans had to wait nearly three years to get Season 2, creator Robert Kirkman has made it clear, "The gap between Season 1 and 2 is the longest gap we should ever have:"

"The realities of animation may make that a little difficult, but what I can guarantee is that the gap between Season 1 and 2 is the longest gap we should ever have, you know, barring some unforeseen catastrophe."

He continued, that fans should expect future seasons of the show to release "every 18 months or 16 months or 13 months:"

"It may be every 18 months or 16 months or 13 months or every 12 months. We’re still trying to figure that out."

That would mean audiences should expect Invincible Season 3 sometime between November 2024 and April 2025 (12-18 months after Season 3's premiere).

A third season of the hit series was first announced back in 2021, alongside the reveal of Season 2.

At the time, Kirkman told Variety, "I’m extremely thankful to Amazon for the support and dedication they’ve put behind Invincible" and that the team is "beyond excited to continue this story for at least two more seasons:"

“I’m extremely thankful to Amazon for the support and dedication they’ve put behind 'Invincible.' The comic book is truly a love letter to a genre that Cory (Walker) and I grew up reading and loving, and it’s been a gratifying journey to watch our characters come to life again through the animated series. We’re beyond excited to continue this story for at least two more seasons.”

As for anything beyond that third season, nothing has been publicly greenlit as of yet.

But it has been mentioned that if Kirkman and the Invincible team want to tell the whole comic book story (which they seem to be doing), they have enough material to "run for seven or eight seasons:"

Variety: "You’ve said that the full arc of the comic could run for seven or eight seasons. Now that you’ve got your production rhythms back up from the COVID shutdown, is there hope to have a new season every year?" Kirkman: "That is the goal."

Who Is Returning in Invincible Season 3?

Seeing as Season 2 has yet to finish, it is unknown if any major changes to the source material will be made heading into Season 3.

Seeing as Robert Kirkman and the Invincible brain trust have stuck to the script pretty tightly so far, one can assume much of the Season 2 cast will be back for the upcoming third season.

Of course, paramount of this ensemble is Steven Yuen will reprise his role as the series' titular hero, as he deals with some of the new conflicts introduced in Season 2.

One of these major narrative threads is the introduction of Clancy Brown as Angstrom Levy, the multiversal genius hellbent on stopping a future from happening where Yuen's blue-and-yellow supe teams up with his villainous father Omni-Man (played by J.K. Simmons) to rule Earth.

Other mainstays from the first two seasons to expect in Invincible Season 3 include:

Sandra Oh - Deborah "Debbie" Grayson

Zazie Beetz - Amber Bennett

Walton Goggins - Cecil Stedman

Gillian Jacobs - Samantha Eve Wilkins/Atom Eve

Jason Mantzoukas - Rex Sloan/Rex Splode

Khary Payton - Markus Grimshaw/Black Samson

Ross Marquand - Robot, Abraham Lincoln/The Immortal, & Aquarus

Zachary Quinto - Rudolph “Rudy” Connors

Chris Diamantopoulos - Donald Ferguson

Mark Hamill - Art Rosenbaum

Andrew Rannells - William Clockwell

Peter Cullen - Thaedus

What Might Happen in Invincible Season 3?

After telling a (fairly) down-to-earth story in Season 1, Invincible has been blowing things out thus far in Season 2, introducing Multiversal elements as well as a broader taste of the cosmos. Season 3 will surely continue this trend, slowly building Robert Kirkman's super-powered universe.

Two of the biggest storylines Season 3 will likely tug upon will be the continued conflict with Angstrom Levy and Mark being deemed worthy by the Viltrimite Council, thus tasking the young hero with the mission his father could never complete, conquering/ruling Earth.

On the Angstrom Levy front, this story will likely result in more alternate-reality fun and the eventual defeat of the villain, with Mark having to go up against different versions of himself from across the Multiverse in an event that was known as the Invincible War in the comics.

As for the Viltrumites, the seeds have been planted for a major showdown between Mark/Invincible and the bloodthirsty warriors of Viltrum. Thankfully, though Season 3 will likely see Mark get a bit of help, as Season 2 introduced his little brother.

Mark's yet-to-be-named brother is the offspring of his father (Omni-Man) and a Thraxan, born after Mark and his Dad's head-to-head battle that ended Season 1.

In the comics, the young Viltrumite develops his own powers, taking on the name Oliver, and being raised on Earth by Mark's mother Debbie. Oliver eventually goes on to become the superhero Omni-Boy (or Kid Omni-Man).

Given the accelerated aging of Thraxans, there is a pretty good chance Season 3 of the Invincible show at least starts to lay the groundwork for Oliver's superhero debut.

