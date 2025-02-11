Hurry Up Tomorrow has a wild plot that promises to raise the stakes for Abel Tesfaye (aka The Weeknd), Jenna Ortega, and Barry Keoghan's characters.

The new movie is loosely connected to The Weeknd's sixth studio album of the same name which was released on January 31. The album is being billed as The Weeknd's last, with Abel noting to Variety, "It's a headspace I've gotta get into that I just don't have any more desire for."

As anticipation grows for the film, Hurry Up Tomorrow's new trailer teased a suspenseful ride for the characters, with The Weeknd himself being at the center of the chaos.

What Is Hurry Up Tomorrow Movie About?

Lionsgate officially revealed the synopsis of Hurry Up Tomorrow, teasing a "psychological thriller" involving "a musician plagued by insomnia:"

The musician, played by Abel Tesfaye (aka The Weeknd) who also shares the same name as the character, appears to be having a series of nightmares brought about by anxiety as he tries to rediscover himself.

The stakes become high after Jenna Ortega (who was part of Beetlejuice 2's cast) and Barry Keoghan's respective characters arrive to haunt the musician, making life difficult for him as he descends into chaos:

"A musician plagued by insomnia is pulled into an odyssey with a stranger who begins to unravel the very core of his existence."

Hurry Up Tomorrow is directed by Trey Edward Shults, a director known for his work on It Comes at Night and Krisha.

While more specific plot details are still being kept under wraps, Hurry Up Tomorrow is poised to be another wild ride in the same vein as The Idol (read more about Season 2 here) where The Weeknd also played one of the lead characters alongside Nosferatu star Lily Rose-Depp.

How Hurry Up Tomorrow Movie Connects to The Weeknd's Last Album

Based on the trailer of the new thriller, it looks like Jenna Ortega's character is a stalker or a diehard fan of Abel's protagonist who is looking to do everything she can to spend time with him.

Given that the movie is inspired by The Weeknd's last album of the same name where Abel is bidding goodbye to his musical persona, the film seems like it could be a way for Hurry Up Tomorrow to show the possible ramifications of the real-life detachment of Abel to The Weeknd to some of his longtime fans.

As for the bit about the protagonist having insomnia, there is a good chance that there is a certain push and pull within himself since he is having an inner crisis on whether to move forward with the decision of bidding goodbye to the fame and glamour of being a musical artist.

The songs in Hurry Up Tomorrow include songs from different genres, such as R&B, straight pop, and acoustic.

Some of them, like "Big Sleep" and "Drive," primarily showcase an eerie vibe that can be a perfect background for those in a downward spiral that is longing for an escape from reality.

Another song titled "The Abyss" featuring Lana Del Ray relates to themes of death and accepting the end.

These songs perfectly capture the vibe of Hurry Up Tomorrow the movie as it explores the musician's (Abel) journey in accepting his journey of transition that is hounded by thoughts of death and how to leave a lasting and impactful legacy.

Hurry Up Tomorrow is set to premiere in theaters on May 16.