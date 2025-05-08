'Hurry Up Tomorrow' New Image Showcases The Weeknd In Exciting New Horror Thriller

The Direct is excited to reveal an exclusive new image from Lionsgate's upcoming horror thriller Hurry Up Tomorrow, which offers a new look at The Weeknd in the lead role.

Fittingly, The Weeknd plays a fictionalized version of himself in the movie: a musician, suffering through insomnia, who is nearing a mental breakdown. Things get even weirder when a mysterious stranger pulls him into what's described as an "existential odyssey." Alongside The Weeknd, Jenna Ortega and Barry Keoghan also star, with Trey Edwards Shults directing.

Hurry Up Tomorrow also serves as a companion piece to The Weeknd's (also known as Abel Tesfaye) sixth studio album of the same name, which released earlier this year in January.

Exclusive New Image From Hurry Up Tomorrow Revealed

Lionsgate

The Weeknd Dresses In Style For His New Movie

For fans wanting a new look at The Weeknd in Hurry Up Tomorrow, we have you covered with a new exclusive image from Lionsgate's upcoming film.

The image showcases Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye dressed in some fancy golden garb, with ominous red lighting surrounding him.

Lionsgate

Hurry Up Tomorrow made quite an impact with audiences when it debuted new footage at CinemaCon, which showcased a tantalizing tease of the crazy journey that the story will take viewers on. To make the experience all the better, The Weeknd even offered everyone in the room in Las Vegas a brief life performance.

Fans of the performer will know that he is well known for his signature crazy visuals, from his already established music career and projects such as his various Halloween Horror Nights mazes at Universal Studios—which just might give a peak at what can be expected (at least, just a little bit).

Make sure to watch the latest trailer here:

Hurry Up Tomorrow releases in theaters on May 16, 2025.