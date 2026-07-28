Are Vermithor and Silverwing Lovers in House of the Dragon? The Targaryens’ Dragon Bond Explained

Vermithor and Silverwing played major roles in the latest episode of House of the Dragon, but one particular scene has fans questioning whether the two dragons are actually lovers in the HBO series. As one could assume by the title, dragons are a pretty crucial part of HBO's Game of Thrones spin-off, House of the Dragon. Whereas there were only three winged beasts in the flagship series, more than a dozen of them have appeared in House of the Dragon. In that show, they are just as much characters as the actual humans are, and are deeply tied to Westerosi history and Targaryen lore, particularly when it comes to Vermithor and Silverwing.

In the most recent episode of House of the Dragon (Season 3, Episode 6, which was titled "Faceless Men"), part of the episode featured Hugh Hammer and Ulf the White sitting outside of the gates of Tumbleton, keeping an eye on the city as per Rhaenyra Targaryen's orders. Notably, Hugh is the rider of Vermithor, an extremely old and large dragon, and Ulf is the rider of Silverwing.

Ulf and Hugh have no connection whatsoever, except for the fact that they are Dragonriders, but when the pair were dismounted from their dragons, House of the Dragon thought it was important to include a shot of Vermithor walking up to Silverwing and essentially flirting with her. Specifically, Vermithor (who is also known as the Bronze Fury) stepped up to Silverwing and nuzzled her on the neck and side of her face, clearly showing affection toward her.

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Dragons in Westeros have been established as particularly nasty and violent creatures, so it may be a bit off-putting for some fans to see a dragon (especially the second-largest one alive) make an act of love toward another.

However, in Vermithor and Silverwing's case, it is not strange at all, at least when taking George R.R. Martin's source material into consideration. According to Martin's works, Vermithor and Silverwing aren't just friendly with one another, but are actually lovers and seemingly bonded for life.

This relationship between the two dragons goes all the way back nearly 100 years, as the two dragons grew up together and were originally bonded to siblings within the Targaryen dynasty.

Vermithor and Silverwing's Relationship From A Song of Ice and Fire Explained

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As House of the Dragon established in its first season, when Targaryen children are born, a dragon egg is placed in their cradle. Eventually, the egg hatches, and that dragon bonds with the child whose crib the dragon was in. In Vermithor's case, he hatched in 34 AC (After Aegon's Conquest) and bonded to Jaehaerys I Targaryen. Notably, Jahaerys I was included in the opening sequence of House of the Dragon Season 1 as the extremely old king who ruled Westeros prior to Paddy Considine's Viserys Targaryen.

Silverwing was placed in Jaehaerys' sister's crib, and she hatched a few years later, meaning the two dragons are nearly identical in age. That sister, whose name was Alysanne Targaryen, ended up marrying Jaehaerys in private around 49 AC. However, the two were publicly wed a year later in 50 AC.

As far as relationships and marriages go in the world of Ice and Fire, few were described as successful as Jaehaerys and Alysanne's. According to the source material, the two genuinely loved each other very deeply and remained famously faithful to one another during their 55-year marriage. Because of how close they were, their dragons, Vermithor and Silverwing, also grew incredibly close.

In a way, the deep connection Jaehaerys and Alysanne had for one another translated directly to Vermithor and Silverwing, and they became bonded to each other forever, mirroring their riders' relationship. Essentially, Vermithor and Silverwing were a married couple.

As mentioned, Jaehaerys and Alysanne got married around 50 AC. Considering the Dance of the Dragons takes place around 130 AC, that would mean that, at the time of the love scene between Vermithor and Silverwing, they would have been bonded for around 80 years.

It is important to remember, though, that since Jaehaerys and Alysanne were also siblings, Vermithor and Silverwing spent a lot of time around each other since their births, which were almost 100 years before when House of the Dragon takes place. So, it is safe to assume that the two dragons have a bond that is stronger than almost any in Westeros, no matter what creature or species is being referred to.

It is also worth noting that both Vermithor and Silverwing were riderless after the deaths of Jaehaerys and Alysanne. After those two passed away, the dragons lived together in the Dragonmont until they were claimed by Hugh Hammer and Ulf the White. So, until the end of the Dance of the Dragons, Vermithor and Silverwing really never spent any time apart.

During Jaehaerys' rule as king, the famous Dragonpit, which is essentially a house for the dragons to stay in at King's Landing, was constructed. While other dragons resided there, Vermithor and Silverwing stayed in the Red Keep to be close to their riders and, by nature, each other.

Many tales from the Dance of the Dragons are tragic, but few rival the way Vermithor and Silverwing's come to an end, at least in the source material.

What Happens to Vermithor and Silverwing in the Book?

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Warning - the rest of this article contains major spoilers for George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood, and potential major spoilers for future episodes of House of the Dragon.

House of the Dragon has changed quite a few details from George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood, so it is entirely possible that what happens to Vermithor and Silverwing in the book will not come to pass in the show. However, according to the source material, the following is what happens to the two dragons following the events that took place in House of the Dragon Season 3, Episode 6.

House of the Dragon is clearly building up to the First Battle of Tumbleton. In truth, the show could actually combine both Tumbleton battles from the book, but only time will tell. No matter what, Vermithor and Silverwing play major roles in both.

During the First Battle of Tumbleton, Hugh Hammer and Ulf the White famously betray Rhaenyra Targaryen and defect to join Daeron Targaryen and the Greens. Essentially, the riders turn their dragons on the city and begin burning it to the ground. It is tragic for Rhaenyra, but extremely poetic as Vermithor and Silverwing still stay together and don't have to leave each other.

Shortly after the First Battle of Tumbleton, there is the Second Battle of Tumbleton. In that fight, Addam Velaryon (who has not been legitimized by Rhaenyra yet, so he may still be referred to as Addam of Hull in the show at that point) joins in and attacks the traitors.

Most notably, Addam's dragon, Seasmoke, goes after Vermithor. In what is probably the most notable dragon fight in the entire Dance (aside from the God's Eye), Seasmoke, Vermithor, and Tessarion (Daeron's dragon) all begin fighting each other on the ground. Tragically, all three dragons end up dying. Vermithor ripped off the head of Seasmoke, Tessarion was too weak to fly and was shot by arrows, and Vermithor collapsed from being wounded.

Silverwing escaped during that battle and was not killed. Her rider, Ulf, was killed shortly after by poison. After the Second Battle of Tumbleton, the bodies of the three dragons continued to lie in the field outside the city walls for quite some time.

Some sources say that Silverwing came back after dark when the battle had ended and tried to lift Vermithor's wing three times with her nose in an attempt to get him to fly again. Sadly, he never did, marking the end of Vermithor and Silverwing's lifelong bond.

Many dragons died during the Dance. Only a few survived the events, but one of them just happened to be Silverwing. No one knows what exactly happened to her or when she died. Shortly after Tumbleton, some men tried to claim her, but they were incredibly unsuccessful.

As time went on, Silverwing became wild. She eventually made a lair for herself on an island in Red Lake, somewhat close to the Reach. There she lived out the rest of her days, according to Martin's works.