A new dragon named Silverwing made its debut in Episode 7 of House of the Dragon Season 2, leaving some to wonder if this winged creature will die like some of the others.

Following House Targaryen as it is divided in two and at war with one another, the hit Game of Thrones spin-off continues to tell its high fantasy tale adapted from George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood book.

As a part of this epic ongoing conflict, several massive dragons have been introduced, with each taking various members of House Targaryen as its rider (read more about the House of the Dragon Dragonriders)

How Does Silverwing Die? Death Explained

Warning - This article contains major spoilers for House of the Dragon.

Fans of the Fire & Blood book already know the fate of the newly introduced dragon in HBO's House of the Dragon series, Silverwing.

Although some of the other winged beasts for whom the Targaryens bond do not make it out of the conflict known as the Dance of Dragons (the conflict at the heart of House of the Dragon), Silverwing does not meet the same gruesome fate.

The scaly companion of Ulf the White survives the events of the Fire & Blood book, eventually dying roughly 20 or 30 years after the events of that story.

In fact, Silverwing's death has not been specifically addressed on paper as of yet, all that is known is a rough timeline of her demise somewhere around 120 years before the events of Game of Thrones.

The last fans hear of the dragon is long after her rider Ulf dies of poisoned wine at the end of Fire & Blood. He remains as one of only four dragons left alive at the end of the Dance of Dragons conflict and makes her home on a small island in the middle of the Red Lake.

While several humans know of her whereabouts, at the time of this last recorded location, they opt to leave the beast alone, as she has been deemed too unwieldy to tame.

Will Silverwing Die in House of the Dragon?

The scaled beast debuted in Season 2, Episode 7 of House of the Dragon (HOTD), and will likely remain alive through the rest of the series.

The dragon was revealed to live in the cave under Dragonstone (aka the castle and keep of House Targaryen), just like in the book the series is based on.

As if a secret dragon living beneath the cast was not shocking enough, Things get even more exciting, as Silverwing takes a rider from amongst the Targaryen clan that calls the keep home.

Silverwing picks Ulf the White (played by Tom Bennett), one of three bastards - all with old Valyrien blood - to take to a dragon in the penultimate episode of Season 2.

Because of this, Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen (to whom all three of these bastards bow) now has three more dragons to add to her cause, meaning the Queen may be able to end the war without the use of her army, but simply by way of the sheer number of dragons at her beck and call.

If the series continues to stay fairly true to its source material, Silverwing will survive the events of the TV and will head out beyond the confines of its story as one of the remaining dragons left by the time HOTD comes to an end.

House of the Dragon is now streaming on Max.

