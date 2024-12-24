Here's When Homestead Movie's Streaming Debut Is Now Expected

Homestead is officially in theaters, but its streaming debut may not be far from becoming a reality.

Starring Neal McDonough and Dawn Olivieri, Homestead highlights a former green beret and a group of survivors hiding inside a massive compound from an attack on the United States that leaves the rest of the world in shambles.

Hitting theaters on December 20, Homestead is set to be distributed by Angel Studios (the production studio behind all five seasons of The Chosen).

When Will Homestead Begin Streaming?

Angel Studios

As of writing, Homestead has only just begun its theatrical run, but viewers are already anticipating when it may start streaming. Recent Angel Studios theatrical-to-streaming timelines may help with those projections.

After debuting on April 26, 2024, Sight began streaming on the Angel Studios app 27 days later, on May 23. It was ultimately released digitally on September 23, 150 days after hitting the big screen.

Before that was Cabrini, which premiered in theaters on March 8, 2024 and debuted on the Angel Studios app on April 26 (49 days later). Its digital release was scheduled for June 25, 109 days after its theatrical premiere.

Closing out 2023 was The Shift on December 1, which came to the Angel Studios app on December 21 (only 20 days later). Its digital release happened on February 23, 2024, marking an 84-day gap after coming to theaters.

While The Shift had an unusually short timeframe for its streaming release, Homestead may not be far from the same destination.

Homestead will likely hit the Angel Studios app sometime between the time it took for Sight and Cabrini to do the same. That would place its streaming debut anywhere between January 16 and February 7, 2025.

When Will Homestead Get a Digital Release?

Looking at previous Angel Studios releases from last year, their digital releases have been available anywhere from 84 to 150 days after coming to theaters.

With such a wide range between those dates, Homestead could be available to watch digitally between March 14 and May 19, 2025.

More than likely, Angel Studios will come in on the shorter end of that window, depending on how well Homestead performs in theaters.

With studios often using about a 100-day timeframe for digital or streaming releases (as seen with Pixar's Inside Out 2), Angel Studios could take that same route. Should that be the case, Homestead having a 100-day gap between hitting theaters and digital would bring it online around March 30, 2025.

Is Homestead a Movie or a Series?

Also of note is that Angel Studios has a Homestead series on the streaming service, which directly continues the movie. It features many of the same characters from the film, following the survivors within the Homestead as they fight with one another.

The series dives much further into the aftermath of the original nuclear bomb that detonates in Los Angeles, forcing the aforementioned survivors to look within themselves for the answers to their problems.

While the film runs on the big screen, the accompanying series is available to stream on the Angel Studios app.

Homestead is playing in theaters.