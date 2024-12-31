After its recent streaming launch on the Angel Studios app, Bonhoeffer will soon be released on digital platforms.

Bonhoeffer, or Bonhoeffer: Pastor. Spy. Assassin., directed by Todd Komarnicki, is a faithful historical drama about German theologian and anti-Nazi dissident Dietrich Bonhoeffer. The film, which stars Jonas Dassler, August Diehl, and Clarke Peters, explores Bonhoeffer's courageous stand against the Nazis during the Third Reich.

With a reported $25 million budget, Bonhoeffer earned $12 million at the box office since its release in theaters.

Angel Studios

The faith-based drama Bonhoeffer began streaming on the Angel Studios app for Angel Guild members on December 23, 2024, just 31 days after its theatrical release.

Angel Studios shared the update via Instagram, encouraging fans to "Join the Angel Guild" if they missed the film in theaters.

Following in the footsteps of Angel Studios' The Shift and Sight, the movie’s transition from theaters to streaming aligns with the faith-based studio's commitment to providing early access for its dedicated audience.

Looking at recent Angel Studios films, the timeline for a digital release after streaming provides a pattern.

For instance, Sight became available for digital purchase 123 days after its streaming debut, while Cabrini and The Shift had significantly shorter windows, releasing digitally 60 and 63 days post-streaming, respectively:

Sight (2024) Theatrical: April 26, 2024 Streaming (on Angel Studios app): May 23, 2024 (27 days after theaters) Digital: September 23, 2024 (123 days after streaming)

Cabrini Theatrical: March 8, 2024 Streaming (on Angel Studios app): April 26, 2024 (49 days after theaters) Digital: June 25, 2024 (60 days after streaming)

The Shift Theatrical: December 1, 2023 Streaming (on Angel Studios app): December 22, 2023 (21 days after theaters) Digital: February 23, 2024 (63 days after streaming)



If Bonhoeffer follows a similar trajectory, audiences should expect the film to arrive on digital platforms in late February 2025. It will be interesting to see Angel Studios' strategy as the company looks to gain more supportive members, but the film has a lot of potential digitally.

Bonhoeffer was well received by fans, gaining a 92% Audience Score from Rotten Tomatoes.

The timing of Bonhoeffer's digital release is likely influenced by its continued reception and possibly internal numbers on the Angel Studios app. Familiar fans can also expect Homestead's streaming release by Angel Studios soon on its official app.

Fans and faith-based film enthusiasts must stay tuned for an official announcement regarding Bonhoeffer's availability on platforms like Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, and Google Play or YouTube.

Bonhoeffer is still playing in a limited number of theaters.