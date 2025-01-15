High Potential Episode 9 takes things to the next level by introducing a high-profile case alongside some fresh faces to its guest star lineup led by Steve Guttenberg, Domenick Lombardozzi, and Melanie Liburd.

The new episode of ABC's crime drama series, "The RAMS," sees Morgan and Detective Adam Karadec investigating the death of a popular Los Angeles Sportscaster, Marvin Price, who was run over by a sports car twice.

Elsewhere, Captain Soto makes some progress on her investigation surrounding Morgan's missing ex-husband, Roman.

High Potential Episode 9 premiered on ABC on January 14.

High Potential Episode 9 Cast Guide: Every Main Guest Star

Steve Guttenberg - Phil Elko

Steve Guttenberg

Steven Guttenberg guest stars in High Potential Episode 9 as Phil Elko, the wealthy neighbor of the victim, Marvin Price, who has issues with him.

He denies that he is the prime suspect behind Marvin's death, telling Daphne and Oz that he was home during the time of the murder.

It is later revealed that the car used in the murder was actually his, and it was stolen from him a week ago.

Guttenberg is a veteran actor with over 100 credits, with roles in 3 Men and a Baby, Paper Empire, and The Goldbergs.

Domenick Lombardozzi - Gio

Domenick Lombardozzi

Domenick Lombardozzi makes a prominent appearance as Gio, the man who was the last one to see Morgan's ex-husband, Roman, alive after going missing 15 years ago.

Gio wants something in exchange for information about Roman: get his 16 year old nephew off some misdemeanor charges.

Lombardozzi is a well-known actor whose notable credits include being part of the cast of Tulsa King Season 2, Reacher Season 2, and Mayor of Kingstown.

Sean Patrick Thomas - Dexter Price

Sean Patrick Thomas

Sean Patrick Thomas stars as Dexter Price, Marvin's son who speaks with Detective Karadec about his father's death.

He believes that his dad's house manager, Tiana Johnson, might have something to do with his death because he named her as the sole beneficiary of his will last year.

Thomas recently appeared as part of the cast of Prime Video's Cruel Intentions. The actor also starred in Gen V and For All Mankind.

Melanie Liburd - Tiana Johnson

Melanie Liburd

Melanie Liburd joins the cast of High Potential Episode 9 as Tiana Johnson, Marvin Price's house manager who denies the accusation that she is involved with the death of her boss.

It later turns out that someone close to Tiana was the actual killer.

Liburd previously appeared in Bad Boys: Ride or Die, Dark Matter, and This Is Us.

Beau Billingslea - Marvin Price

Beau Billingslea

Beau Billingslea portrays High Potential's high-profile victim of the week, Marvin Price.

Marvin is a Los Angeles sportscaster of Major League Baseball who was murdered after being run over by a sports car.

Billingslea has credits in Halloween H20: 20 Years Later, The Vince Staples Show, and Make My Day.

Jazmyn Simon - A'Ja

Jazmyn Simon

Jazmyn Simon appears as A'Ja, Detective Karadec's friend from the district attorney's office who helped him sort out the issue with Gio's nephew in exchange for the information Morgan and Captain Soto needed for Roman.

Simon's notable credits include Ballers, The Caregiver, and Raising Dion.

Ariella Amar - CSI Tech

Ariella Amar

Ariella Amar plays a brief role as a CSI Tech who worked on Marvin Price's case.

Amar starred in Good Trouble, Promised Land, and Black-ish.

Carlos Antonio - Service Manager

Carlos Antonio

Carlos Antonio plays a service manager who supervises Tiana's French boyfriend who works as an automotive mechanic.

Antonio can be seen in Made for Love, Station 19, and Physical.

Mike Bridenstine - Can Man

Mike Bridenstine

Mike Bridenstine appears as the witness known as Can Man who informs Morgan and Karadec about what happened during Marvin's death.

Bridenstine is known for his roles in NCIS, The Eric Andre Show, and Wacko Smacko.

Aren Farrington - Olivier Debois

Aren Farrington

Aren Farrington plays Olivier Debois, Tiana's boyfriend who is the actual killer of Marvin Price.

Farrington is a stuntman who worked in films like Wonder Woman 1984, Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire, and 9-1-1.

Tessa Munro - Marcella

Tessa Munro

Tessa Munro plays Marcella, Marvin Price's housekeeper.

Munro previously appeared in CSI: Vegas, A Recipe for Seduction, and The Company You Keep.

Here are the main actors who appeared in High Potential Episode 9:

Kaitlin Olson - Morgan

Daniel Sunjata - Adam Karadec

Javicia Leslie - Daphne

Deniz Akdeniz - Lev “Oz” Osman

Judy Reyes - Captain Selena

Tom Prado - JD

Amirah J - Ava

Matthew Lamb - Elliott

The next episode of High Potential will premiere on ABC on Tuesday, January 21, at 9 p.m. ET and can be streamed on Hulu the next day.