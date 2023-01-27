Henry Cavill Gets Scarily Realistic Superman Statue With a Baby Inside

Henry Cavill found himself commemorated in a scarily realistic piece of merchandise centered on Superman from the DC Universe (DCU).

Cavill's Kryptonian hero has been quite prevalent in the news stream over recent weeks with the announcement that his role will be recast as part of the new DCU under DC co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran.

Now, Cavill's gotten a brand-new collectible item dedicated to his portrayal - one which depicts him in an almost exact realistic fashion.

Henry Cavill Gets Incredible Superman Bust

Queen Studios shared a video promoting a new life-size bust of Henry Cavill's Superman from the DC Extended Universe.

Queen Studios

Dressing Cavill in his iconic red-and-blue Superman threads that first came to prominence in 2013's Man of Steel, this bust depicts Cavill's face as close to the real actor's as humanly possible. His short hair and eyebrows look almost lifelike as the company gives fans a chance to look back on Cavill's time playing Clark Kent.

Queen Studios

This statue also comes with the option of dressing Cavill in the all-black Superman suit that was seen most prominently in Zack Snyder's Justice League, which premiered in 2021.

Queen Studios

This version of the bust highlights the black suit and the silver "S" on Cavill's chest, complete with a black cape falling from his shoulders. Additionally, it comes with a plaque featuring the logo for Zack Snyder's Justice League below the bust, while the original bust simply features a plaque of the Superman logo.

Queen Studios

Below the bust is another exciting design piece in a small version of baby Clark Kent, which was seen in the opening scene of Man of Steel.

Queen Studios

Under the Superman logo or the Snyder Cut logo is a compartment that looks similar to the pod that Jor-El and Lara used to send him to Earth. It comes complete with the small rod used to power up the pod, which has a small version of Superman's symbol on it and lights up the entire pod when pushed all the way in.

Queen Studios

The baby itself seems to be made of a rubbery substance, with collectors able to pull it out of the pod and hold it separately from the bust.

Queen Studios

RSVPs for pre-orders are now open, but there is no set date for when those pre-orders will be available. The full video highlighting this ultra-realistic bust collection can be seen below:

Will This Bust Win Back Superman Fans?

This bust is an incredible way to remember Henry Cavill's time playing Superman, showing him off as realistically as possible and bringing a couple of important plot points from his movies to life. The baby version of the hero is also an emotional touch, highlighting Cavill's entire run playing the Man of Steel before giving his final performance in the role for director Zack Snyder's cut of the movie debuted.

Now, the question is how popular this bust will be as Warner Bros. looks to shake up the entire makeup of the DC Universe with James Gunn and Peter Safran in charge.

This will include a new solo story for the Man of Steel, for which Gunn has confirmed that he will help write the script as the new franchise comes into formation. No matter how the reception turns out, however, collectors should be eager to get their hands on this bust to make sure the DCEU's memory lives on.

All of Henry Cavill's appearances as Superman are available to stream on HBO Max.