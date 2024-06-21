With Season 18 of Heartland on the way, fans wonder when Season 17 will begin streaming on Netflix.

Starring Amber Marshall as Amy Fleming, Heartland is Canada's longest-running one-hour scripted TV drama, which follows the lives of the Bartlett-Fleming family on their Alberta horse ranch.

Since Season 17 is available on UP Faith & Family (UPtv), when should audiences expect the family drama's latest season to drop on Netflix?

When Will Heartland Season 17 Start Streaming on Netflix?

UP Faith & Family

While Season 17 of Heartland aired in late 2023, it's still unavailable to stream on Netflix.

This release delay is due to an agreement between CBS and UPtv, which allows the latter to have exclusive rights to new seasons for a select period of time.

Reportedly, an UP Faith & Family representative confirmed to What's on Netflix that, within the U.S., Heartland Season 17 will only be available on UPtv "until early 2025."

“Hit drama ‘Heartland’ season 17 is coming to UP Faith & Family on April 25, the only destination in the U.S. to watch ‘Heartland’ seasons 1-17 plus exclusive bonus extras until early 2025.”

Since Season 16 premiered on Uptv on June 1, 2023 and then was added to Netflix on June 1, 2024, Season 17 could follow suit.

For instance, since the 10-episode season premiered on UPtv on April 25, that "early 2025" release date could mean Netflix receives Season 17 on April 25, 2025.

While that remains to be seen, the safe expectation is that Season 17 will release on Netflix in early to mid-2025.

Still, it's worth noting that the latest season of the historic family drama is available to stream on Netflix in regions like the UK.

Therefore, fans can watch Season 17 on Netflix by utilizing a VPN.

What To Expect From Heartland Season 17

According to the official Heartland blog, Season 17 is "about new experiences and taking the path less traveled."

Audiences should also expect "new adventures, challenges, and relationships" from the Bartlett-Fleming clan:

"In Season 17, the Heartland family know better than most that while dreams can sometimes come true, more often life takes us in unexpected directions. The new season is all about embracing the unexpected. It's about new experiences and taking the path less traveled. In Season 17 the Bartlett-Fleming family will find themselves excited for the future and ready to embrace new adventures, challenges, and relationships. But no matter how much things may change, Amy (Amber Marshall), Lou (Michelle Morgan), Jack (Shaun Johnston), and Tim (Chris Potter) will continue to fight for what they believe in while staying rooted in the land that has been in the Bartlett-Fleming family for generations."

As for the future of the long-running show, Amy Fleming star Amber Marshall announced in May that filming for Season 18 is already underway and set to release on CBC this fall.

Seasons 1 through 16 of Heartland are streaming now on Netflix. Heartland reruns are also available on various other streaming platforms in the U.S.

Check out other Netflix stories below:

Cobra Kai Season 6 Release Date Plan Makes Netflix History

Under Paris Part 2: Will a Sequel Get Released?

Godzilla Minus One Sequel Hype Reaches New Heights Following Surprise Netflix Release