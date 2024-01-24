Here's When Heartland Season 16's Netflix Release Is Expected to Happen

Heartland is one of the longest-running TV shows of the past two decades, so many fans highly anticipate its Season 16 release on Netflix.

Starring Amber Marshall, Heartland follows the everyday lives of a family in Alberta, Canada.

The family drama was first released in 2007, and Season 17 ended on December 3, 2023. Seasons 1 through 15 are available to stream on Netflix, but Seasons 16 and 17 are not on the service.

When Will Season 16 of Heartland Be on Netflix?

Heartland

Even though Season 16 of Heartland was released in mid-2023, it is still unavailable to stream on Netflix.

This is due to an agreement that CBS has with UPtv, which says that UPtv has exclusive rights to Season 16 for a certain amount of time before it can be added to Netflix.

According to an official press release regarding Season 16 (as shared by What's On Netflix), UPtv and Up Faith & Family (UPtv's streaming service) are the only two platforms that Heartland Season 16 can be viewed on until sometime in 2024:

"UPtv and UP Faith & Family are the only places fans can watch the newest season until 2024."

Since Season 16 first premiered on Up Faith & Family on June 1, 2023, many are speculating that all the episodes will be added to Netflix on that same day in 2024, which would make sense as that would indicate that UPtv and Up Faith & Family had the exclusive rights for one year exactly.

However, only the first episode of Season 16 was aired on Up Faith & Family on June 1. The rest of the episodes premiered weekly on the service, meaning the last episode of the season wouldn't have been added until September 7, 2023.

Therefore, while it is possible that Season 16 of Heartland could be added to Netflix as early as June 2024, it is more likely for fans to expect to see the episodes added either in July, August, or even September.

When Will Season 17 of Heartland Be Added to Netflix?

The first 15 seasons of Heartland are available to stream on Netflix in the United States of America, with Season 16 expected to be added sometime within the next nine months.

Although it was already released, Season 17 likely won't make its way to Up Faith & Family until somewhere close to the beginning of summer.

Considering how Season 16 began streaming on June 1, 2023, it wouldn't be surprising if Season 17 premiered exactly one year later on June 1, 2024.

If that were the case, fans can expect to wait until sometime between the middle and the end of 2025 to see Season 17 on Netflix.

Season 16 of Heartland is available on Up Faith & Family and is expected to be added to Netflix between June and September.