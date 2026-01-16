Hazbin Hotel Season 3 Will Improve On Season 2 In One Exciting Way (Confirmed)

Hazbin Hotel Season 3 will improve on Season 2 in one major way, according to composer and songwriter Sam Haft. Amazon Prime Video's hell-based comedy recently wrapped up its second season, offering fans yet another chance to head back to the underworld for some R-rated musical fun. A third (and fourth) season of the hit series has been confirmed to be in the works, but what exactly creator Vivienne "Vivziepop" Medrano has in store for the title remains to be seen.

Sam Haft, who has worked on Hazbin since its inception, recently pulled back the curtain on the show's future and how it will differ from what has come before. In an exclusive conversation with The Direct, Haft revealed that Season 3 feels like a "leveled-up" version of the past two seasons:

The Direct: Final question for you, you can answer this as vaguely as you want, but obviously Season Three will arrive eventually. Just thinking about the music, can you tease how you hope or aim that season three will raise the bar level up our current understanding of what the show offers on a music level? Sam Haft: Yeah, I would say Season 3, much in the way that Season 2 did, I feel leveled up a lot...

"I think season three lives in a place where we get to do a lot of emotional exploration...musically," the Hazbin songwriter added, positing that " the soundtrack in Season 3...[gets] really deep with feelings in a way that we've only lightly touched on in Seasons 1 and 2:"

Haft: We got to explore a lot more with these characters in season two. I think Season 3 lives in a place where we get to do a lot of emotional exploration with characters musically. And I think... I would say the soundtrack in season three lives in a really emotional, sincere place most of the time, and we're getting really deep with feelings in a way that we've only lightly touched on in Seasons 1 and 2.

Hazbin Hotel Season 3 will once again center on the colorful denizens of this animated take on Hell, telling the story of a group of fiendish folks who have set up a place where sinners can come and embark on a journey toward redemption. Season 2 was an emotional rollercoaster for the series' main characters. It left mainstays like Erika Henningsen's Charlie Morningstar in a complicated place, as her mother, Lillith, was revealed to have been locked away in Heaven.

Release information for Hazbin Hotel Season 3 has not yet been disclosed; however, the series is reportedly back in production.

What To Expect From Hazbin Hotel Season 3?

Amazon Prime Video

The prospect of Hazbin Hotel Season 3 is an exciting one, and it would make sense that the upcoming third go-round for the series is seemingly going deeper than ever emotionally.

The hit Amazon Prime Video show left fans reeling with the end of Season 2. After his reign of terror in Season 2, the villainous Vox had his plans of a full-on takeover thwarted, the heavenly Pentagram City was saved, and Alastor was finally freed of his covenant, which bound his soul to that of Vox.

Some key threads were left unresolved, however, including just what Alastor's deal with Vox actually means for the character. According to series creator Vivienn "Vivziepop" Medrano, the seeming resolution of Alastor's soul-trapping plot in Season 2 was just the "first stepping stone" in a much larger story:

"The Rosie and Alastor deal is the first stepping stone in a much bigger story that involves so much, moving into season 3. Obviously that is a perfect question: How is she that powerful? The answer could be many things, but the answer is in Season 3. I'm very excited for people to see it."

This, paired with the ongoing emotional journey that Charlie is going on in search of her absentee mother, will likely create an emotion-stirring brew not yet seen before in the hit animated series. The Hazbin creative team has proven they know how to pull on fans' heartstrings, but that will seemingly be even more present in the upcoming third batch of episodes.