Hazbin Hotel Creator Confirms Alastor's Soul Ownership Deal Will Get Answered Soon

Hazbin Hotel creator Vivienne Medrano confirmed that Season 3 will further explore Alastor’s new soul ownership dilemma. Amazon Prime Video’s animated series is currently in its second season, and it continues the story of Alastor the Radio Demon (a charismatic Overlord in Hell voiced by Amir Talai).

Hazbin Hotel's Season 1 finale confirmed that the soul of the always-smiling Alastor is not free because he sold it to an unknown entity in exchange for his demonic power in Hell. While some have speculated that the true owner of Alastor's soul may be Lilith (the Queen of Hell), Season 2 pulled back the curtain on the truth.

Who Did Alastor Make a Deal With In Hazbin Hotel?

Hazbin Hotel Season 2, Episode 4, "It's a Deal," unveiled a flashback to Alastor's final hours in the human world (the time when he died in New Orleans). As it turned out, Alastor was conducting a ritual inside a woodland cabin to reach out to none other than Rosie from Hell (who also appeared in Helluva Boss). Alastor not only wanted to exist in Hell as a tortured soul, but he wanted to secure himself a rank "amongst the highest demons."

Rosie shared that she can grant him power "beyond what [his] mortal mind can imagine," but there's a catch. Alastor needed to do something for her, and in exchange, his soul will be hers for the taking.

While Hazbin Hotel Season 2 only touched on the deal between Rosie and Alastor, the show's creator Vivienne Mendoza told Polygon that this storyline only serves as the "first stepping stone" to a much bigger story in Season 3:

"The Rosie and Alastor deal is the first stepping stone in a much bigger story that involves so much, moving into season 3. Obviously that is a perfect question: How is she that powerful? The answer could be many things, but the answer is in season 3. I'm very excited for people to see it."

This is an exciting update because more of the complex relationship between Alastor and Rosie will be brought to the forefront in Season 3 (and potentially beyond).

Does Rosie Own Alastor's Soul?

Yes, Rosie owns Alastor's soul as per the deal they made before his death. Hazbin Hotel Season 2, Episode 4 further explored the dynamic between Rosie and Alastor based on the deal, with the installment even showing that Rosie puppets him to suggest that Alastor is her pet until the favor is returned.

What made things complicated is that Alastor quit his job at the Hazbin Hotel, but Rosie told him it wasn't up to him whether or not he could leave his responsibilities. Although Alastor thought that their deal meant that he was "the stronger sinner in all of Hell," Rosie said otherwise because the task she wanted to fulfill had yet to be done.

What Exactly Is Alastor's Deal With Rosie?

Alastor's deal with Rosie involved turning him into the strongest sinner in Hell, while also allowing him to continue his "fun" from the real world. While Alastor pointed out that he had been serving Rosie and the hotel for years, Rosie only mocked his death, reminding him that he was her "pet" until the day he settled his debt.

Of course, Alastor would not go down without a fight, and he mumbled to himself that he had an idea to fix his problem and deal with Rosie once and for all. The episode then shifted to a tense clash between Alastar and Vox, culminating with another deal where Alastor agreed to join Vox's "propaganda parade" and act as his prisoner. In exchange, Vox needed to allow Husk and Niffty to run home and for him not to attack Charlie Morningstar. Vox eventually agreed, simply due to it being a headline-making moment.

"It's a Deal" ended with the reveal of the true reason why Vox hated Alastor in the first place: it turns out that Vox previously proposed to Alastor to rule Hell together, but Alastor only mocked his proposal.

Hazbin Hotel appears to hint that this new "partnership" between Vox and Alastor could be instrumental in tricking Rosie into giving up her deal for the latter's soul.